

Daraz Bangladesh celebrates 9th anniversary



This milestone was observed through the declaration of a special campaign "Daraz 9th Anniversary (Noy er Ullash)." This festivity guarantees a journey packed with joy, exploration, and exceptional savings.



On a momentous occasion to celebrate this journey, a press conference was held at InterContinental Dhaka where top officials of Daraz declared the campaign.

With the resonating slogan "Eita, Oita, Jeita Lage, Shobee Kinun Daraz-e", the campaign commemorates an adventurous nine-year journey.



The delights are set to unfold from September 12 to 24, 2023.



The campaign captures the spirit of embracing convenience, quality, and variety, offering a seamless world of shopping possibilities.



Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, Lu Yao, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer, A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and other high officials were present at this ceremony.



Besides, celebrities, popular influencers and affiliates ornamented the event as special guests.



Syed Mostahidal Hoq, MD of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "As we unlock the attractive offers on our Anniversary, I reminisce about the nine years journey from the inception to transformation of Daraz into the leading e-commerce marketplace of Bangladesh.



Over the timeline, Daraz has evolved itself and took leverage of the technological, logistical and leadership expertise from Alibaba to emerge as an app that is highly user-friendly to provide customers with an extraordinary shopping experience.



Moreover, we are committed to uplifting the community by building a strong seller base while assuring the top most quality."



Lu Yao, Group Chief Commercial Office of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "As we mark our 9th Anniversary, we are committed to nurturing our seller base and pioneering innovative buyer propositions.



Together, we're dedicated to uplifting communities through the transformative power of commerce, shaping a bright and digitised landscape in Bangladesh."



Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer of Daraz said, Daraz always wants to work with society.



"In line with doing our own business, we should also look for ways to enrich the government's resources.



The Post Office is our national wealth, we work to ensure its proper use and to improve it. We are happy to announce that around 50 collection points will be launched in this anniversary campaign, each of which is a post office.



With our expertise and technological excellence, we are able to provide the best delivery service to the customers along with the post office," he added. �UNB



