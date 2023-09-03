Video
Home Business

Yes Mam honours 40 women entrepreneurs

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Yes Mam held a special and practical certificate session titled: Communicative English for Business Success and Health Hygiene Maintenance at Workplace at Japan Bangladesh Friendship Nursing Institute, Shewrapara, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
 
At the two hours long session Tamiz Uddin from Bangladesh Betar and Sameeha Kabir, Chef Trainer and head of SHTI (under Sky City hotel), addressed the particiapnts.
 
Enriched presentation of both thrilled the registered participants opening a new era of thoughts and sights. Among dignitaries, President of Sorbojoya, Nafisa Hasan Poly, representatives of YESS BD, Alokito Uddokta, Yes Mam founder, Kanchan Nahar Shanta (ICT enlisted entrepreneur) and Cofounder, Khairul Islam (Lawyer) were present. 40 entrepreneurs and business women attended the session. They were awarded with certificates after ending the session.
    
Kanchan Nahar Shanta and Khairul Islam jointly anchored the entire session. In between two session workshops, the current activities of Yes Mam were shown through its website.
 
Lab Ar, tech partner of Yes Mam played a vital role. With a view to helping students, entrepreneurs, job searchers and business figures towards soft skill development and job/career planning, Yes Mam organizes various skill development trainings, workshops and sessions of this kind regularly.




« PreviousNext »

