Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 8:58 AM
Home Business

Bdtickets services are now available on Nagad app

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Robi Axiata Ltd.'s premium e-ticketing platform, bdtickets, now offers all ticketing services through the app of the country's leading mobile financial services provider, Nagad.

In this regard, an agreement has been signed recently between both companies at Nagad's headquarters at Banani, says a press release.

The partnership allows Nagad's 80 million customers to conveniently use the 'Nagad App' to pay for bus, launch, and domestic and international flight tickets purchased from the bdtickets platform.

In the same occasion, Nagad has also signed a partnership agreement with Binge to serve their customer's entertainment demand.

Robi Axiata Limited's CEO, Rajeev Sethi, and Nagad's Executive Director, Mohammad Aminul Haque, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nagad's Managing Director, Tanvir A Mishuk, Chief Marketing Officer, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer, Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Business Assurance Officer, Golam Mortuza Chowdhury, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Adil Hossain Noble, Robi's VAS & New Business Executive Vice President, Ahmed Armaan Siddique, General Manager, Salah Uddin and other concerned high officials from both organization.
Customers who purchase tickets online, ensuring payment for many becomes a significant challenge.

Using the easy payment option of the Nagad App, customers can now enjoy a simple and convenient alternative to purchase tickets from bdtickets, ensuring convenience of immediate ticket issuance for Nagad customers.

bdtickets is Bangladesh's most sought-after ticketing brand, offering more than one lakh bus tickets everyday across all districts of the country.

Additionally, customers can purchase air tickets of more than 5,500 destinations worldwide through bdtickets, establishing the brand as 'Ticket means bdtickets'.



