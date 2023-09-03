EBL cardholders to enjoy discounts on Turkish Airlines



M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Emrah Karaka, General Manager- Bangladesh of Turkish Airlines signed agreement in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special discounts on fares of Turkish Airlines. Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Ejaz Kadry, Sales and Station Official of Turkish Airlines were present among others.