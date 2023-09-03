

SIBL launches Asset Development Campaign



Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the program. Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, Head of SAMD, spoke at the event and discussed the issues related to quality assets of the bank.



Divisional Heads and senior executives at head office were present at the event. Zonal Heads and branch managers also joined the program virtually.

