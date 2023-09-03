Video
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 8:57 AM
Home Business

Biman, IATA sign direct data solutions deal

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Biman Bangladesh Airlines osigned an agreement with International Air Transport Association (IATA) for enjoying the benefits of direct data solutions (DDS) technology.

Philip Goh, IATA vice president for Asia-Pacific region, and Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, signed the agreement at the Biman head office in the capital recently, says a press release.

"Direct data solutions service provides carriers with easy access to a single global dataset of airline sales, market and itinerary data.

Aggregated from multiple sources, including carriers, IATA's billing and settlement plan transactions, and US-based Airlines Reporting Corporation's area settlement plan transactions, DDS data is the most comprehensive and accurate of its kind," read the press release of Biman.

It is very useful for receiving market data, researching data and communicating data of host and other airlines (OAL) for both reservation and ticketing. Airlines can collect daily updates from DDS sources, read the release.

Direct data solutions can assist in decision making, network and fleet planning, revenue management, sales and marketing, product development and market research activities.

To enhance the abilities of Biman in the competitive aviation market, the authority thinks that this agreement will play a significant role.



