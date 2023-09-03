Freelancers urged to bring earnings home thru bKash







The National Freelancers Conference (NFCON) 2023 was powered by bKash and organised by Facebook based community group 'Freelancers of Bangladesh (FOB)' held in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) recently, says a press release.



Around 3,000 freelancers as well as IT enthusiasts from all over the country participated in the conference. The NFCON-2023, biggest of its kind in Asia, brought together top professionals, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and government officials working in the ICT sector.

The briefing session discussed about the detailed process and benefits of bringing remittance to the freelancers' bKash account from US-based international money transfer platform Payoneer.



It is to be noted that a major portion of Bangladeshi freelancers receive their earnings in globally recognized Payoneer account.



Facilities to encash freelancers' earnings from Payoneer to bKash instantly brought dynamism in freelancing sector.



With the money transferred in their bKash account, freelancers can use for various purpose including send money to others, pay utility bills, make payment, cash out, etc.



