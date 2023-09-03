Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, HK sign tax agreement to boost economic ties

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Under a new comprehensive avoidance of double taxation agreement signed by Bangladesh and Hong Kong recently, firms from the latter can enjoy double taxation relief.

 Any tax paid in Bangladesh, whether directly or by deduction, in accordance with the new agreement will be allowed as a credit against the tax payable in Hong Kong in respect of the same income, reports fibre2fashion.

Under the Hong Kong-Bangladesh Comprehensive Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement (CDTA) signed in Hong Kong recently, Hong Kong companies can enjoy double taxation relief.

Any tax paid in Bangladesh, whether directly or by deduction, in accordance with the CDTA will be allowed as a credit against the tax payable in Hong Kong in respect of the same income.

This CDTA is the 47th agreement that Hong Kong has concluded, its government said in a release.

"Bangladesh is one of the economies participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

I have every confidence that this CDTA will further promote economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and Bangladesh, and offer additional incentives for the business sectors of both sides to do business or make investment," said Christopher Hui, secretary for financial services and the treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

The agreement also provides the following tax relief arrangements.

Bangladesh's withholding tax rates for Hong Kong residents on dividends will be capped at 10 per cent or 15 per cent, depending on the percentage of their shareholdings; and on interest, royalties and fees for technical services will be capped at 10 per cent.

Hong Kong residents deriving profits from international shipping transport in Bangladesh will enjoy 50 per cent tax reduction in Bangladesh in respect of the profits subject to tax there.

The CDTA will come into force after the completion of ratification procedures by both jurisdictions.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Waiver on tax, customs duty rose by 34pc to Tk 1.79 lakh crore in FY23
Russia’s share of EU trade drops below 2pc
MCCI hails PM for opening Dhaka Elevated Expressway
‘Good governance, political will key to sustainable urbanization’
Sri Lanka returns $100m more to Bangladesh
US business delegate meets BD Foreign Minister
PRAN Agro gets Tk 262cr investment from MetLife thru onshore bond
HSBC showcases Next Step to Growth for Apparel Industry


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft