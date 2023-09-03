SCB team leaves for Malaysia today to attend GSA annual meet





A four-member delegation led by Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim, who is also Vice- Chairman Asian Shippers' Alliance is scheduled to leave Dhaka today (Sunday) for Malaysia to attend the Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) and Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA) Annual Meeting.The three-day ASA and GSA annual meeting organized by Malaysian National Shippers' Council (MNSC) will commence at One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya on Monday to conclude on September 6, Wednesday, says a press release.The meeting will discuss on Manifesto, bill of cargo rights; Update on maritime transport and airfreight & trade facilitation; Relation with the International Road Transport Union (IRU) and follow up on the charter; Developments on digitalization and sustainability, Expansion of ASA & GSA Membership.Besides, a one-day seminar titled "Navigating the Waves of Unpredictability: Building Shippers' Resilience for the Next Normal" will be organized. The Malaysian Transport Minister will attend the seminar as a Chief Guest.Apart from Bangladesh, European, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Dutch Shippers' Council; Thai & Malaysian National Shippers' Council & Macau Shippers' Association and American Association of Exporters & Importers representatives will also attend the meeting.