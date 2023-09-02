

PM cautions against BNP playing foul with people's voting rights



"Election is not their (BNP's) concern as they are again out to play ducks and drakes with the voting rights of the people," she said.



She was addressing as chief guest the "largest-ever student rally" organised by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan marking the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Referring to 2008 general election, she mentioned that the BNP-led 20 party alliance only got 30 seats in that election. "They didn't come to vie in the election.



They didn't seek votes and didn't get votes. You (BCL leaders and activists) should make people understand the matter," she said.



Describing BNP as killer, looter, corrupt, terrorist, militant, grenade attacker, firearms smuggler, embezzler of orphan's money and vote manipulator, the Prime Minister said, "They never want welfare of the country and its people... they want to destroy the country."



She said the BNP made Bangladesh world champion in corruption for five times alongside turning it into a country of militancy and terrorism and looted peace and property of the masses.



"They have maligned Bangladesh in every sector," she added.



The Prime Minister came down heavily on the BNP as they are now talking about revival of democracy in the country despite the fact that they never believe in democracy as the BNP was formed by military dictator Ziaur Rahman who grabbed state power illegally violating the country's constitution.



"The BNP was born at the hands of a person who illegally grabbed state power. They don't believe in democracy," she said, adding that they are now saying that they will revive democracy in Bangladesh.



Carrying festoons, banners, placards, national and BCL flags and wearing T-shirts and caps with BCL logo, hundreds of thousands of leaders and activists of the BCL from across the country joined the rally since this morning by chanting slogan "Once again Sheikh Hasina," turning the venue and its adjoining areas into a human sea.



The Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of the BCL publication "Matribhumi".



On her arrival at the venue around 3:40pm, the Prime Minister was received by the Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, and the President and the General Secretary of the BCL.



Former BCL President, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, addressed the rally while other former presidents and general secretaries of the BCL were present on the dais.



BCL President Saddam Hussein presided over the massive student rally while its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Ashif Inan moderated it.



The BCL president administered an oath to hundreds of thousands of students to dedicate them for the welfare of the country and its people following the ideal of Father of the Nation under the prudent leadership of Sheikh Hasina and to help her win the next election through ballot revolution in favour of the Awami League's election symbol "Boat".



At the outset of the rally, the national anthem, theme song of the BCL and a song dedicated to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were sung while another song dedicated to the Father of the Nation was also screened on the LED monitor.



One minute silence was observed to show respect to martyrs of August 15, 1975 and the Great Liberation War.



The massive student rally of Bangladesh Chhatra League started at Suhrawardy Udyan this afternoon following the arrival of chief guest Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"The general students of the country will not support the politics of murderers and militants. There cannot be any compromise with the killers.



The poster boys of military dictators are not suited for democratic politics," BCL President Saddam Hossain said while addressing the rally.



The BCL President conducted an oath-taking ceremony at the rally in the presence of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.



BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan conducted the programme attended by the leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies. Despite rain, thousands of BCL leaders and activists participated in the event.



Leaders and activists of different units of BCL have been pouring into Suhrawardy Udyan since around 11:30am. Carrying banners and festoons, they arrived at the venue from various directions.



Divided into small groups, the activists chanted slogans and waved the national and BCL flags.



Thousands of supporters, workers and leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) joined the biggest-ever students' rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday afternoon, turning the gathering venue into a human sea.



The BCL, the students' wing of the ruling Awami League, organised the rally in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib.



The Suhrawardy Udyan is filled to the brim with Chhatra League leaders, workers and supporters from all over the country.



BCL leaders, workers and supporters from different parts of the country started gathering at the meeting place in the morning. After the noon, the presence of district units of BCL started increasing.



The rally has extended to Dhaka University premises and adjacent areas. Various units of BCL outside of Dhaka were seen wearing colorful T-shirts and caps to make their presence with own identities.



Placards, banners with the names of the districts were also seen in their hands.



A BCL unit leader, who came from Cumilla, said, "Some 5,000 supporters, workers and leaders of the district came to the rally venue to make the rally a success."



Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the architect of Bangladesh's transformation and she can open the door of possibility amid any crisis.



"Bangabandhu's daughter is the sun of our Eastern world and the architect of Bangladesh's transformation. She can open the door of possibility amid any crisis.



She sang the song of victory standing at the procession of death. She raised the flag of creation standing on ruins," he told a rally here this afternoon.



Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) arranged the rally at historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital in commemoration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib.



AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke at the rally as the chief guest with BCL president Saddam Hossain in the chair. BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan moderated the rally.



