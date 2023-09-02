Video
Saturday, 2 September, 2023
Home Front Page

12 severely burnt in cylinder explosion on fishing trawler

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent


COX'S BAZAR, Sept 1:  At least 12 fishermen were severely burnt after a gas cylinder exploded on a fishing trawler that anchored in the Bay of Bengal in Nuniachara here on Friday morning.

Of them, ten were sent to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in critical condition. The rest are receiving treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.
The injured are  Ayub, 31, Dil Mohammad, 30, Rafik, 25, Monir, 26, Shafikul, 26, Arman, 20, Rahim, 37, Rahimulla, 30, Shahid, 35, and Osman, 19. All are the residents of Kutubdia para and Samity para on Ward No.1 of the Cox's Bazar.

The identities of other two injured persons could not be known immediately.

Mostaq Ahmed, Organising Secretary of the Cox's Bazar Fishing Boat Owners' Association, said Salim Bahaddar, resident of Paschim Natun Baharchara, is the owner of the fishing trawler.  

Fishermen returned from the Bay of Bengal on Thursday night. They were supposed to sell fish in the morning.

Quoting witnesses he said the gas cylinder exploded at around 8:00am on Friday when the trawler was anchored adjacent to the Jetty No 6 in Nuniachara of Cox's Bazar.

The 12 fishermen on board sustained burn injuries as all of them were asleep. The reason behind the incident could not be known immediately.

Resident medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital  Dr Ashikur Rahman said 12 people were brought to the hospital in the morning with burn injuries.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
