Govt must bow down to people's demand for fair polls: BNP

The party celebrates 45th founding anniv

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

BNP and its associate bodies celebrated the 45th founding anniversary of the party across the country on Friday with various programmes.

The party flag was hoisted atop its Naya Paltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6:00 am.

BNP Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy together with party senior leaders placed wreaths at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 10:30am.

Later, the leaders and activists of BNP's associate body also placed wreaths at Zia's grave. They also joined a special prayer (munajat) seeking salvation for Zia's departed soul and the good health of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP's associate bodies and all other units across the country also marked the day by holding various programmes, including discussions meetings and rallies.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said that the government must bow down to the 18 crore people of the country on the question of fair and impartial election.

Replying to a question he said, "We want justice and they (foreigners) also want justice in the country. They don't want to see the violation of people's rights. They speak about human rights and raise their voices against killing and enforced disappearances."

Gayeshwar said the BNP wants to establish social justice, multi-party democracy, and people's right to vote and their other constitutional rights. "As per that promise, we are fighting on the streets to bring back democracy in the country."

He said, "BNP is least bothered about whether the government is yielding to foreigners or not since people will force the regime to quit."

Gayeshwar said Ziaur Rahman liberated the country by fighting for nine months at the front.

At 3:00 pm thousands of BNP leaders and workers started the procession from Dhaka's Naya Paltan. Many activists participated in the procession with banners, placards, party flags, musical instruments and colorful festoons.

The leaders and workers started gathering in front of the office from before Jumma prayers. Gathering of BNP leaders and workers were seen from Kakrail intersection to Fakirerpool intersection.

The procession started from in front of BNP central office and ended at Rajdhani Market in the city after parading through different roads from Fakirerpool intersection-Notre Dame College-Motijheel Shapla Chatwar-Ittefaq intersection.

Before the procession, a short rally was held in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan. BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan was present as the chief guest.

Moyeen Khan said that no dictatorship could survive through oppression; this government also has to resign.

He said, "The government slander about martyred President Ziaur Rahman. But Awami League people never recognize that, Ziaur Rahman's foresight leadership established democracy and rights to vote of the people."

Nazrul Islam Khan said that martyred President Ziaur Rahman formed BNP for the prosperity of Bangladesh. He saved the country from famine and made self-dependent in food."

He said, "We liberated the country by fighting the Liberation War under the leadership of Ziaur Rahman, we established a democratic country under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia, now we will restore democracy under the leadership of Tarique Rahman."

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Advisor to Chairperson Aman Ullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Health Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam and others also spoke in the rally.

Road traffic in Naya Paltan was blocked due to BNP's procession. Traffic is being disrupted in Fakirerpool-Nightingale junction and Kakrail areas.

Around the programme venue a large number of law and order forces including the police were seen in the entire area.


Govt must bow down to people's demand for fair polls: BNP
