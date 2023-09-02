Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Demand for bringing Hilsa out of syndicate's clutch

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Mizanur Rahman

Although Hilsa fish is at the top of the list of preferences, it is beyond the purchasing power of the middle and lower classes due to its exorbitant prices. Hilsa is being sold at unusually high prices even in the full season.

Even though the supply is good, middle class families are not able to buy Hilsa due to its high prices.

Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Consumer Protection is stepping up to bring the price of Hilsa within the purchasing power of consumers.

The organization has started collecting information about the Hilsa market. The company will soon enter the field to control the price.

In Kawran Bazar in the capital, it was found that Hilsa is being sold at high prices even though the supply is sufficient. Buyers expressed anger at the unusual prices of Hilsa during the peak season.

The buyers complain that the traders are not reducing the prices even though the supply of fish is sufficient. Hilsa is being sold at higher prices because of the market syndicate.

In the capital's kitchen markets one to one and a half kg Hilsa is being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 2,000, among small Hilsa, the price of 700gm to 800gm Hilsa is Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400, 200gm to 400gm Hilsa is being sold at Tk 550 to Tk 650 per kg.

"How can it be bought and eaten? 500gm of fish are being sold at a price of Tk 800. It is not possible to buy anything else from the market if we buy a Hilsa.

Fish is being sold in syndicates in the retail market as well, people will not be able to survive if this continues," said Dewan Mohammad who came to the market in Shewrapara in the capital.
 
He said, "Hilsa fish has now become a dream. One kilogram of hilsa is available for the price of two kilograms of beef, the price was much lower last year too.

Last time I bought it for several days and this year I have to go back home empty handed after hearing the price."

Rafiqul Islam said, "I don't buy big fish, I buy small fish. Our customers are from middle class families."

He also said that due to the increase in prices, the sales have fallen by half.

On the other hand, the businessmen say that the increase in the price of fuel oil, the cost of fuel, management, food of fishermen, ice, wages of seagoing trawlers has affected the price.

Not only that, but because the prices of all products are rising, they also think that it has affected the fish market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway today
PM cautions against BNP playing foul with people's voting rights
12 severely burnt in cylinder explosion on fishing trawler
Govt must bow down to people's demand for fair polls: BNP
Demand for bringing Hilsa out of syndicate's clutch
HC declares to include mothers as students legal guardian  
Signatories reached own conclusion about merit of sub-judice cases: MoFA
Tension over local 'outsider' MPs rends Rangpur voters


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft