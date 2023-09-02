Demand for bringing Hilsa out of syndicate's clutch







Even though the supply is good, middle class families are not able to buy Hilsa due to its high prices.



Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Consumer Protection is stepping up to bring the price of Hilsa within the purchasing power of consumers.

The organization has started collecting information about the Hilsa market. The company will soon enter the field to control the price.



In Kawran Bazar in the capital, it was found that Hilsa is being sold at high prices even though the supply is sufficient. Buyers expressed anger at the unusual prices of Hilsa during the peak season.



The buyers complain that the traders are not reducing the prices even though the supply of fish is sufficient. Hilsa is being sold at higher prices because of the market syndicate.



In the capital's kitchen markets one to one and a half kg Hilsa is being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 2,000, among small Hilsa, the price of 700gm to 800gm Hilsa is Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400, 200gm to 400gm Hilsa is being sold at Tk 550 to Tk 650 per kg.



"How can it be bought and eaten? 500gm of fish are being sold at a price of Tk 800. It is not possible to buy anything else from the market if we buy a Hilsa.



Fish is being sold in syndicates in the retail market as well, people will not be able to survive if this continues," said Dewan Mohammad who came to the market in Shewrapara in the capital.



He said, "Hilsa fish has now become a dream. One kilogram of hilsa is available for the price of two kilograms of beef, the price was much lower last year too.



Last time I bought it for several days and this year I have to go back home empty handed after hearing the price."



Rafiqul Islam said, "I don't buy big fish, I buy small fish. Our customers are from middle class families."



He also said that due to the increase in prices, the sales have fallen by half.



On the other hand, the businessmen say that the increase in the price of fuel oil, the cost of fuel, management, food of fishermen, ice, wages of seagoing trawlers has affected the price.



Not only that, but because the prices of all products are rising, they also think that it has affected the fish market.



Although Hilsa fish is at the top of the list of preferences, it is beyond the purchasing power of the middle and lower classes due to its exorbitant prices. Hilsa is being sold at unusually high prices even in the full season.Even though the supply is good, middle class families are not able to buy Hilsa due to its high prices.Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Consumer Protection is stepping up to bring the price of Hilsa within the purchasing power of consumers.The organization has started collecting information about the Hilsa market. The company will soon enter the field to control the price.In Kawran Bazar in the capital, it was found that Hilsa is being sold at high prices even though the supply is sufficient. Buyers expressed anger at the unusual prices of Hilsa during the peak season.The buyers complain that the traders are not reducing the prices even though the supply of fish is sufficient. Hilsa is being sold at higher prices because of the market syndicate.In the capital's kitchen markets one to one and a half kg Hilsa is being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 2,000, among small Hilsa, the price of 700gm to 800gm Hilsa is Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,400, 200gm to 400gm Hilsa is being sold at Tk 550 to Tk 650 per kg."How can it be bought and eaten? 500gm of fish are being sold at a price of Tk 800. It is not possible to buy anything else from the market if we buy a Hilsa.Fish is being sold in syndicates in the retail market as well, people will not be able to survive if this continues," said Dewan Mohammad who came to the market in Shewrapara in the capital.He said, "Hilsa fish has now become a dream. One kilogram of hilsa is available for the price of two kilograms of beef, the price was much lower last year too.Last time I bought it for several days and this year I have to go back home empty handed after hearing the price."Rafiqul Islam said, "I don't buy big fish, I buy small fish. Our customers are from middle class families."He also said that due to the increase in prices, the sales have fallen by half.On the other hand, the businessmen say that the increase in the price of fuel oil, the cost of fuel, management, food of fishermen, ice, wages of seagoing trawlers has affected the price.Not only that, but because the prices of all products are rising, they also think that it has affected the fish market.