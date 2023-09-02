HC declares to include mothers as students legal guardian  







The verdict also directed all education boards including the Ministry of Education to take necessary steps to correct all the forms in line with the High Court verdict.



It was mentioned in the full text of the High Court verdict that released recently after putting the signatures of the HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Khairul Alam, which is available on the Supreme Court



Earlier on January 24 this year, the HC bench delivered the verdict that released on Wednesday containing 14-page directing the authorities concerned to add the name of 'father' or 'mother' or legal guardian by amending the Student Information Form (SIF) at various stages of education.



Advocate Aynun Nahar Siddika, counsel for the petitioner, told The Daily Observer that following the publication of the High Court, the rights of the mother were partially established.



And the right of education of any child without identity of parents is guaranteed, she added.



On March 28 in 2007, a report was published in a national daily under the title 'Father's identity is not there, daughter's education is stopped'.



In a case of SSC under Rajshahi Board, one student was not registered because he could not give his father's name in the registration form. Then it was mandatory to write the name of father and mother as guardian of the student.



In a full text of its verdict, the High Court said that all forms in the education sector, including registration, could be filled by mentioning the name of father or mother or any one of the legal guardians.The verdict also directed all education boards including the Ministry of Education to take necessary steps to correct all the forms in line with the High Court verdict.It was mentioned in the full text of the High Court verdict that released recently after putting the signatures of the HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Khairul Alam, which is available on the Supreme Courtwebsite.Earlier on January 24 this year, the HC bench delivered the verdict that released on Wednesday containing 14-page directing the authorities concerned to add the name of 'father' or 'mother' or legal guardian by amending the Student Information Form (SIF) at various stages of education.Advocate Aynun Nahar Siddika, counsel for the petitioner, told The Daily Observer that following the publication of the High Court, the rights of the mother were partially established.And the right of education of any child without identity of parents is guaranteed, she added.On March 28 in 2007, a report was published in a national daily under the title 'Father's identity is not there, daughter's education is stopped'.In a case of SSC under Rajshahi Board, one student was not registered because he could not give his father's name in the registration form. Then it was mandatory to write the name of father and mother as guardian of the student.