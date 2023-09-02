Video
Signatories reached own conclusion about merit of sub-judice cases: MoFA

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Foreign Ministry has issues a statement on Friday over the Open Letter to the Prime Minister  Sheikh Hasina regarding the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

It is a surprise to the government of Bangladesh that the signatories to the letter already reached their own conclusion about the merit of the sub-judice cases as well as the outcome of the judicial proceedings," it said
 
"The statement said it has come to the attention of the government of Bangladesh that a group of international personalities, including political leaders, and some Bangladesh nationals have written an Open Letter to the Prime Minister regarding the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The Open Letter is marked by obvious gap of information and amounts to an affront to Bangladesh's independent judicial system.

It comes as a surprise to the government that the signatories to the letter already reached their own conclusion about the merit of the sub-judice cases as well as the outcome of the judicial proceedings, it added.

"The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh filed one such case under specific provisions of the Bangladesh Penal Code and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2012.

The case was filed based on investigations concerning allegations of misappropriation of profits due to the workers and employees of Grameen Telecom Ltd. The ACC investigation team had found that Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chairman of Grameen Telecom Ltd.

along with the Managing Director and other Board members forged settlement agreement to misappropriate and illicitly transfer Tk 252 million," it said Further, the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, Dhaka had filed a case under Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.

The case was filed for multiple breaches, including for not setting up Workers' Contributory Fund and Welfare Fund as well as for not depositing 5 per cent share of net profits to the concerned workers' welfare funds since 2006.

Again, in one of the tax evasion cases, Dr Muhammad Yunus having lost in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court filed a petition at the Appellate Division, the highest court of the country.

The Appellate Division having found no infirmity and illegality in the order of the High Court Division rejected the petition, resulting in Dr Yunus' paying the overdue tax amount to the National Board of Revenue (NBR). There are now a few more pending tax evasion cases against him, it added.


