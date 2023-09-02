Tension over local 'outsider' MPs rends Rangpur voters







The locals of Rangpur are in doubt as to whether there will be a 'table meeting' between the Jatiya Party and the AL. Similarly, once again the locals of Rangpur are in doubt as to whether the seats will be ruled by outsiders.



In the last decade, the reins of AL politics in Rangpur have gone to the hands of businessmen from the hands of grassroots leaders and activists. Although there is pent-up anger among the activists at the grassroots level, they are just following the orders of their supreme leader.

On the other hand, as there are outsider candidates in 3 out of the 4 AL controlled constituencies of Rangpur, local leaders feel that local leaders should be given opportunities in these constituencies.



In the 2 Jatiya Party controlled constituencies, former Secretary General Moshiur Rahman is contesting in one of the 2 seats, and people have doubt whether the Jatiya Party will nominate him in the 12th general election.



Four AL MPs of Rangpur are outsiders in these constituencies.



In the 12th general elections, there are many gossips among the locals about whether local or outsider candidates will score in the political playground in Rangpur.



Political analysts believe that Rangpur's leadership is being undervalued through this and the district may be leaderless in the near future.



Rangpur-1:

Rangpur-1 consists of Ward No 1 to 8 of Rangpur City Corporation and Gangachra Upazila. Jatiya Party has been elected in this constituency eight times and Awami League twice after independence. Gangachra Constituency MP Masiur Rahman Ranga, ex-general secretary of Jatiya Party, was released from the party.



If the Jatiya Party conflict is not resolved, another candidate should be given instead of the Jatiya Party's Ranga.



External candidates have been elected as representatives of the region on the nomination of major parties. This time there is a voice in this region that local people should be members of Parliament.



Awami League, Jatiya Party and BNP are also hearing the same cry.



In this constituency, BNP's organizational base is weak and the battle for votes will be between Jatiya Party and Awami League.



The list of potential candidates of Awami League includes Rangpur district Awami League former president Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, Gangachra Upazila Awami League convener and upazila chairman Ruhul Amin, former upazila chairman and upazila Awami League former general secretary Asaduzzaman Bablu.



Industrialist CM Sadiq has been in the field as an independent candidate for a long time. Ershad's nephew former Member of Parliament and Hossain Maqbul Shahriar Asif from Jatiya Party have started running for nomination for this seat.



Although the organizational base of BNP is weak in this seat of Rangpur, there are two candidates in the list of nominees - Gangachra Upazila BNP President Waheduzzaman Mabu and Rangpur District Convening Committee Member and Alambiditar Union Chairman Mokarram Hossain Sujan. Rangpur district civic union convenor Khairul Alam Babu is heard to be elected in this seat.



Mashiur Rahman Ranga is now criticized for cheating people by claiming to give them jobs. Talking to the people affected by the river erosion also tells a long story of despair. Locals claim that none of the aspirations that Ranga had been voted for have been fulfilled.



Former Member of Parliament and Hossain Maqbul Shahriar Asif said that there is no fear of Ranga being nominated from Jatiya Party.



He said, "In the upcoming 12th general election, I want to contest from Jatiya Party in Rangpur-1. I was an MP there before. I am a son of Rangpur, so I know where the problem is and how to solve it.



Even before this I have worked for my parliamentary seat maintaining good relations with all parties.



People here still love me. There is no external issue in my case. I am a local boy, I want to work for the development of the locality. Everyone has greed.



I tried to act selflessly. Because, this is my home. If I steal, it will be my loss. So I will participate in the election to work sincerely."



Two -time former Gangachara Union Chairman and Gangachara Upazila Chairman Asaduzzaman Bablu said, "I have all the criteria that the Prime Minister will put forward for nomination.



I am a native. People here love me and elected me not once but three times. The Prime Minister will definitely consider me.



Rangpur-2 (Taraganj-Badarganj) :

Rangpur-2 constituency consisting of Badarganj-Taraganj upazila in the National Assembly elections. In this constituency, Jatiya Party was elected five times, Awami League four times and BNP once. Rangpur-2 Constituency Badarganj-Taraganj Awami League Member of Parliament Md Abul Kalam. Ahsanul Haque Duke Chowdhury.



He was elected Member of Parliament for two consecutive terms. This time, Jatiya Party will also field a candidate for this seat, the leaders of district JP are demanding.



The names of former JP MP Anishul Haque Mondal and Adv Mokammel Hossain Chowdhury are being heard here. BNP has always been weak in Rangpur-2 seat.



Rangpur-3 (HQ):

Rangpur-3 Constituency consists of Rangpur City Corporation and Sadar Upazila. For long, this seat is occupied by JP. The current MP of this constituency is Saad Ershad, son of late Jatiya Party chairman and former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad.



Chairman of Jatiya Party and former President Hussain Muhammad was elected MP for four consecutive times in this constituency.



After his death, his son Saad Ershad was elected Member of Parliament in the by-election. However, the Awami League leaders and activists are reluctant to give up the Sadar seat this time.



As potential candidates of Awami League for this seat, the member of Central Awami League Executive Parliament and former MP Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, former organizing secretary of district Awami League and director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Adv Anwarul Islam, former general secretary of Rangpur metropolis Tushar Kanti Mondal are being discussed.



Although BNP's organizational base is weak here, Rangpur Metropolitan BNP Joint Convener Rita Rahman and Metropolitan BNP Convenor Samsuzzaman Samu are likely party nominees.



Talking to various people of Rangpur Parliamentary Constituency-3 Sadar area, it is known that many people do not know the MP. Many people have only seen it on posters.



As a result, most of the people in Sadar expect a friendly MP who will stay close and will not be in danger. On the condition of not disclosing the name of the Katabari area, some farmers said, "Hamra Khali is listening to Ershad's bata voting.



Never seen Samantha. Ershad and Ershadeo Bata is the same? Ghamra wants a leader like Ershad. We want a leader who will understand our sufferings.



Rangpur-4 (Kaunia-Pirgacha):

Rangpur-4 Constituency consists of Kaunia and Pirgacha. Although Awami League could not win this seat after independence, in the 2008 election, the noted industrialist Awami League Central Committee Finance and Planning Secretary and the current Commerce Minister, veteran freedom fighter Tipu Munshi, defeated BNP and Jatiya Party candidates.



This time also he will seek nomination. However, Awami League's young emerging leader Manowarul Islam Masud, the former Acting President of Bangladesh Chhatra League's central executive committee, has started campaign for Rangpur 4 seats.



Also Pirgacha Upazila Jatiya Party President and Upazila Chairman Abu Naser Shah Md Mahbubar Rahman is lobbying hard to get nomination for this seat.



But in the last election, BNP candidate Emdadul Haque Bharsa was in the contest by getting more than 100,000 votes. This time, apart from Emdadul Haque Bharsa, the name of former upazila chairman of BNP Afsar Ali is being heard.



However, speaking to the common people of Pirgacha from remote areas, it is known that its people are not involved. Despite being the MP of the same area for 15 years, he could not come close to the people and could not achieve special development of Pirgacha, said Rangpur Mahanagar Sujan President Fakhrul Anam Benju.



He said, "This seat was earlier held by BNP. Awami League won this seat in 2008 under the efficient management of the Prime Minister.



The hope of people was that this day is coming. People's employment will be created, the people of Pirgacha will develop with Digital Bangladesh, the roads will change.



But except for a little bit of routine work, not much change has taken place. He did not fulfill the election promises made by the commerce minister.



He said comparing Pirgacha Kaunia with other areas. A portion of Kaunia has been developed privately. There is no contribution of the minister.



It goes without saying that the rest is the most neglected part of Rangpur. Ordinary people cannot approach him, cannot demand.



As much infrastructural development as in other areas, 12 has not been brought in this constituency.

Subhankar's evasion of political benefits to the people of this constituency.



Rangpur-5 (Mithapukur):

Awami League's central treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman is the MP of this constituency. Awami League leaders and activists are divided in this seat.



As MP and upazila chairman Zakir Hossain's two separate groups are holding party and national programmes separately, a wall of division has been created between the leaders and activists.



Awami League rebel candidate can be in this seat. Former student leader Motahar Hossain Mondal Mawla is lobbying for nomination from Awami League.



Besides, Jamaat Shibir has considerable influence in Mithapukur. However, Jatiya Party and BNP are unwilling to give up this seat.



The names of BNP who are heard here are upazila convener Golam Rabbani and Sajedur Rahman. But some say that Jamaat can field candidates in this seat.



However, it is heard that the former president of JP district SM Fakhruzzaman Jahangir and upazila JP convenor Mejbahul Islam will be elected if they get nominations.



Over the last two decades, MP HN Ashikur Rahman Mithapukur upazila has seen several significant developments. Yet there is desperation among the common people. Failure to create employment opportunities for locals to solve the unemployment problem.



Ordinary voters here now magnify minor failures, including the construction of village roads which are less than required.



However, above all Mithapukur-5 seats, the fight will be between Awami League and Jamaat.



Because despite Awami League's strong position in Mithapukur, Awami League was defeated in the upazila in the seventh phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections.



Awami League candidate won in 3 UP out of 17 UP of the upazila. Out of the remaining 14 UPs, Jamaat supporters won maximum 7 unions as independent candidates. Awami League rebels won in remaining 4 UP and BNP leader in 3 unions.



Prominent media personality Rashek Rahman, son of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration and Central Awami League Treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman said, "My father has requested the party president to nominate me in the next election." The leader gave me the green signal. I have already taken the election preparations.



However, upazila Awami League general secretary and upazila chairman Zakir Hossain Sarkar is also popular among Mithapukur locals.



Upazila Chairman Zakir Hossain Sarkar said, I have been working as a loyal worker of Awami League for 37 years. My father also used to belong to the Awami League.



I won the upazila election by getting 135,000 votes and stood first in 146 out of 148 centres. People have always been close to me even though the MP was abroad during Corona pandemic.



Even while doing public service, I was infected with Corona.



The people of Mithapukur are on our side, I believe Prime Minister Deshratna-Sheikh Hasina will nominate a qualified person.



Willing to contest elections.



Now I am waiting for the party guidance.



Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) :

The Speaker of the National Parliament was elected from Pirganj. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. Jatiya Party has ruled in Rangpur-6 Constituency consisting of Pirganj Upazila for two consecutive eras.



After 35 years, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, won this seat as the Awami League candidate in the ninth parliamentary election. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's father-in-law is from Pirganj.



Sheikh Hasina was defeated by Jatiya Party candidate Noor Mohammad Mandal in this seat in the eighth parliamentary elections, but became an MP three times in the ninth, tenth and eleventh parliamentary elections.



Since then this seat has been occupied by Awami League. However, there are rumours that this time prominent industrialist Sirajul Islam Siraj will be elected from Awami League if he gets nomination.



BNP's district convener Saiful Islam and Jatiya Party's upazila general secretary Noore Alam Jadu are expected to contest from this seat.

No one doubts the massive development tide in Pirganj.



Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, has been ruling here since the 9th National Assembly election.



However, the locals want Sajib Wazed Joy to enter the political arena from this constituency as a son of the soil .



However, ignoring the word outsider, prominent industrialist Sirajul Islam Siraj said, we want Sajeeb Wazed Joy to be nominated from this seat.



And if for some reason Sajeeb Wazed Joy does not want to be elected then I will seek nomination myself. This is the birthplace of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, his father's grave is here, his life is here, so first of all I want him to be elected in this seat.



He is the architect of digital Bangladesh, I think he can change the shape of Rangpur with his talent. I will also seek nomination because it is my political right. I have the ability, self-confidence and popularity.



He also said, "The party will now look at 5 aspects in giving nominations. A candidate's personal popularity, Awami League workers or Awami family members, party friends, ability and the benevolent role of the leader during the Corona period.



I have five of them. Besides, I have great popularity among 90 per cent of the youth of Pirganj. My family has been associated with Awami League since 1960, and no one here has done what I have done during Corona pandemic."



