Thai king commutes ex-PM Thaksin's prison sentence to one year

Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:16 AM
Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

BANGKOK, Sept 1: Thailand's king has commuted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's eight-year prison sentence to one year, the royal gazette said on Friday, a day after the billionaire submitted a request for pardon.

The country's most famous politician returned to Thailand last week in a dramatic homecoming after 15 years abroad in self-exile to avoid jail time after he was ousted by the military in 2006.

He arrived on a private jet and was transferred to prison to serve an eight-year sentence on charges of abuse of power and conflicts of interest from during his time in power.

On the first night, he was moved to a police hospital over chest pains and high blood pressure.
�Reuters


