

Thai king commutes ex-PM Thaksin's prison sentence to one year



The country's most famous politician returned to Thailand last week in a dramatic homecoming after 15 years abroad in self-exile to avoid jail time after he was ousted by the military in 2006.



He arrived on a private jet and was transferred to prison to serve an eight-year sentence on charges of abuse of power and conflicts of interest from during his time in power.

On the first night, he was moved to a police hospital over chest pains and high blood pressure.

Reuters



