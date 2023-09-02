BCL takes oath to be uncompromising about Sheikh Hasina



Before the speech, BCL leaders gave souvenirs to Sheikh Hasina as tokens of honour. Awami League general secretary also spoke in the rally besides Sheikh Hasina, the chief guest of the programme. �UNB The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), on Friday, take oath to be uncompromising in the questions of Sheikh Hasina.The oath was read out by BCL president Saddam Hussein in the BCL's rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan.After delivering the speech, he along with all the present leaders and activists read out the oath when Sheikh Hasina herself was present in the rally."In the name of Sheikh Hasina, we, the BCL leaders and activities, make the promise that we will be uncompromising, tireless and striving to build the dream of our youth, the father's dream of Sonar Bangla and Smart Bangladesh.We will follow the principles of Bangabandhu's struggle, Bangamata's efforts and Sheikh Hasina's courage to shape our lives and build a prosperous homeland," the oath went."The youth will fight, the youth will build, the youth will destroy all the evil forces against the country. To make Bangladesh dignified on the world map, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the country's national treasure will fight from the surface to space.no one can keep the young generation being bended in the questions of the ideals Bangabandhu, the spirit of the liberation war and Sheikh Hasina."Before the speech, BCL leaders gave souvenirs to Sheikh Hasina as tokens of honour. Awami League general secretary also spoke in the rally besides Sheikh Hasina, the chief guest of the programme. �UNB