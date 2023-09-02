Five killed in separate road accidents





At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Munshiganj, Habiganj and Bagerhat.



Our Munshiganj Correspondent added that a motorcycle rider was killed while the motorcyclist injured in a road accident on the Bangabandhu expressway in Umpara area under Srinagar upazila of the district on Friday.





The accident occurred when he was coming to Dhaka from Faridpur on his cousin's motorcycle as its lost control and hit the railing in Umpara area around 7:45am, leaving Sheikh Kamrul dead on the spot and the motorcyclist injured, Srinagar Fire Service Station Warehouse Inspector Md Mahfuz Riben said.



The injured was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, he said.



Relatives of Kamrul Russell Hossain said that the victim Kamrul's father Mannan Sheikh died on August 29.



Our Habiganj Correspondent added that two persons were killed and two others injured when a covered hit a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw at Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district on Friday morning.



The deceased were CNG driver Kashem Ali, a resident of Jajiuta village, and passenger Farid Mia, 50, of Madhavpur village of the upazila.



According to police, a covered van from Shayestaganj ran over the CNG in Durgapur area on the Chunarughat-Shayestaganj road.



Passenger Farid Mia died on the spot and three others were injured. Later, Kashem died on the way to hospital.



The remaining two have been admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital. Chunarughat police station Officer-In-Charge Rashed Ahmed confirmed the news.



Our Bagerhat Correspondent added that a man and his daughter were killed and his wife and son injured when a truck ran over them at Fakirhat upazila in Bagerhat district on Thursday night.



The accident took place at a place named Baliyar Dokan in Piljung area on the Khulna-Bagerhat highway at around 10:00pm.



The deceased were Sohel Farazi, 37, a resident of Khontakata village under Sharankhola upazila of the district and his daughter Naureen Akter, 5. Injured were Sohel's wife Mini Akter, 32, and son Naushin Faraji, 10.



Police said businessman Sohel Faraji was going to Khulna from Bagerhat riding on a motorcycle with his family on Thursday night. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over them in that area, leaving them injured.



Local people rescued them and took to Khulna Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel Faraji and his daughter Naureen Akter dead. The injured mother and son were admitted in Khulana Medical College Hospital.



Katakhali Highway Police Station Officer-In-Charge Mizanur Rahman said police seized the truck and detained the truck driver Shajahan Sardar.



