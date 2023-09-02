Video
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:15 AM
Home Back Page

Saudi firm RSGT to begin operation of PCT in Dec

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 1: A Saudi Arabian company is going to be appointed as an operator of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) for 22 years.

The Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has been selected by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) which is expected to begin operation in December, said Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail.

For the first time, Bangladesh is going to appoint foreign operator for the terminals of Chattogram Port.
 
PPPA sources said, procurement of equipment and additions to the terminal will be undertaken within two years of the 22-year contract.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) was appointed by the CPA as the transaction adviser in August of last year to appoint a foreign operator for PCT. The agency was given the responsibility for preparing the investment proposal for Red Sea Gateway.

CPA sources said, the constructions of Patenga Container Terminal have already been completed and the authorities hope vessels can anchor here by September next. The terminal is expected to handle four lakhs of containers and oil tankers.

The Ministry of Shipping of Bangladesh and Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) signed a framework of mutual cooperation for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Business Summit on 11 March.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, RSGT, operator of the largest and busiest terminal facility in Saudi Arabia, was selected by the Ministry of Shipping as the preferred operator for the new $240 million, 445,000 TEU capacity PCT facility at Chattogram.

To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.

The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 11 metre draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.

With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River.

The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,532 crore within the target.

The PCT had been constructed with the total handling capacity of 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.
The CPA is going to operate a newly built Container terminal after a long 16 years.


