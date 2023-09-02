BCL rally disrupts life on DU campus







From the very morning, leaders and activists were seen to come to the University area as the BCL rally was organized at the adjacent Suhrawardy Uddyan.



The vehicles were parked on the sports ground of the Kabi Jashimuddin Hall, sports ground of Muhsin Hall and on the roads everywhere without taking any kind of permission from the DU authority and the people's gathering made a worsening situation to move freely across the campus.

On the other hand, BCL leaders and activists who came from outside, were seen gathering the hall canteens. Moreover, some of the DU BCL leaders evacuated students from 'gono room' and let outsiders stay at the hall.



Due to this extra pressure of outsiders, there was a shortage in cooked foods in almost every male hall and the students who went a little bit late, were not able to buy lunch from the canteens.



On the other hand, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall canteens cooked no food for its students though it took pre-orders to cook foods for outsiders BCL leaders and activists.



Some activists came to the rally with food and dishes to cook and they cooked it in the campus and left the campus environment messy.



Talking to the students of Dhaka University, they said that they are feeling awkward due to this huge 'crowd and mismanagement' created for BCL rally.



On the other hand, a resident female student posted on social media saying that she felt insecure when she went out to go to her tuition as outsiders were looking at her in 'unusual way' again and again. Then she returned to the hall without going to tuition.



Asked about all these mismanagement , DU proctor Prof. Makshudur Rahman said, "There was no disruption to our main circulation.



Various organizations usually park vehicles here if there is any assembly or rally and No one takes permission. Buses were chained with the help of law enforcement organisations."



Asked about the problems of the halls, he said, "It is not my responsibility to see the hall. Maybe there have been some programmes." �UNB



Friday's Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) rally turned the Dhaka University campus into a messy 'bus stand' as all the activists who came to join the rally from across the country hiring buses and microbuses chose to park on the campus.From the very morning, leaders and activists were seen to come to the University area as the BCL rally was organized at the adjacent Suhrawardy Uddyan.The vehicles were parked on the sports ground of the Kabi Jashimuddin Hall, sports ground of Muhsin Hall and on the roads everywhere without taking any kind of permission from the DU authority and the people's gathering made a worsening situation to move freely across the campus.On the other hand, BCL leaders and activists who came from outside, were seen gathering the hall canteens. Moreover, some of the DU BCL leaders evacuated students from 'gono room' and let outsiders stay at the hall.Due to this extra pressure of outsiders, there was a shortage in cooked foods in almost every male hall and the students who went a little bit late, were not able to buy lunch from the canteens.On the other hand, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall canteens cooked no food for its students though it took pre-orders to cook foods for outsiders BCL leaders and activists.Some activists came to the rally with food and dishes to cook and they cooked it in the campus and left the campus environment messy.Talking to the students of Dhaka University, they said that they are feeling awkward due to this huge 'crowd and mismanagement' created for BCL rally.On the other hand, a resident female student posted on social media saying that she felt insecure when she went out to go to her tuition as outsiders were looking at her in 'unusual way' again and again. Then she returned to the hall without going to tuition.Asked about all these mismanagement , DU proctor Prof. Makshudur Rahman said, "There was no disruption to our main circulation.Various organizations usually park vehicles here if there is any assembly or rally and No one takes permission. Buses were chained with the help of law enforcement organisations."Asked about the problems of the halls, he said, "It is not my responsibility to see the hall. Maybe there have been some programmes." �UNB