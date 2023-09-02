Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BCL rally disrupts life on DU campus

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Friday's Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) rally turned the Dhaka University campus into a messy 'bus stand' as all the activists who came to join the rally from across the country hiring buses and microbuses chose to park on the campus.

From the very morning, leaders and activists were seen to come to the University area as the BCL rally was organized at the adjacent Suhrawardy Uddyan.

The vehicles were parked on the sports ground of the Kabi Jashimuddin Hall, sports ground of Muhsin Hall and on the roads everywhere without taking any kind of permission from the DU authority and the people's gathering made a worsening situation to move freely across the campus.

On the other hand, BCL leaders and activists who came from outside, were seen gathering the hall canteens. Moreover, some of the DU BCL leaders evacuated students from 'gono room' and let outsiders stay at the hall.

Due to this extra pressure of outsiders, there was a shortage in cooked foods in almost every male hall and the students who went a little bit late, were not able to buy lunch from the canteens.

On the other hand, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall canteens cooked no food for its students though it took pre-orders to cook foods for outsiders BCL leaders and activists.

Some activists came to the rally with food and dishes to cook and they cooked it in the campus and left the campus environment messy.

Talking to the students of Dhaka University,  they said that they are feeling awkward due to this huge 'crowd and mismanagement' created for BCL rally.

On the other hand, a resident female student posted on social media saying that she felt insecure when she went out to go to her tuition as outsiders were looking at her in 'unusual way' again and again. Then she returned to the hall without going to tuition.

Asked about all these mismanagement , DU proctor Prof. Makshudur Rahman said, "There was no disruption to our main circulation.

Various organizations usually park vehicles here if there is any assembly or rally and No one takes permission.  Buses were chained with the help of law enforcement organisations."

Asked about the problems of the halls, he said, "It is not my responsibility to see the hall.  Maybe there have been some programmes."     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL takes oath to be uncompromising about Sheikh Hasina
Public support for AL up for dev work undertaken by govt, says Quader
Five killed in separate road accidents
Dengue: 4 deaths, 1,534 more cases reported
ERDF slams open letter to PM over Yunus case
Saudi firm RSGT to begin operation of PCT in Dec
BCL rally disrupts life on DU campus
Land dispute leaves two dead, five injured in Cumilla


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft