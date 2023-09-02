Video
Home Back Page

Land dispute leaves two dead, five injured in Cumilla

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

Cumilla, Sep 1:   Two persons were killed and five others injured in a clash over land dispute in Barura upazila of Cumilla district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 62, son of late Hasan Ali, and Khorshed Hossain, son of Jamal Hossain, both were residents of Jalgaon village under Bhabanipur union of the upazila. Barura Police Station Officer-In-Charge Md Firoz Hossain confirmed the matter.

According to locals, there had been a dispute between the deceased Abdus Sattar and one Khorshed's family members over a piece of land.

On Friday afternoon, when Sattar went to the field to cultivate the land, Khorshed along with his cohorts attacked him, leaving Sattar critically injured.

He was taken to Barura Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

After hearing the death news, family members of the deceased counter attacked Khorshed, leaving him critically injured. He was also taken to the upazila health complex where he was declared as dead by the physicians.

Meanwhile, five persons from both groups were injured in the clash. Among them, three were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while two others were receiving treatment in the hospital.

"Being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The bodies were recovered from the hospital and sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy," said Md Firoz, Officer-In-Charge of Barura Police Station.

Additional police were deployed in the spot to handle any unexpected situation and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.


