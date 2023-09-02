Fire at Nazirabazar shop doused, no casualties reported





A fire that broke out in Dhaka's Nazirabazar, was doused on Friday morning.The fire was doused around 11:40 am on Friday, confirmed Warehouse Inspector (media cell) Anwarul Islam of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters. The fire started due to a short circuit, he said.Earlier, on information, two firefighting units went to the spot and brought the fire under control, said the fire service official.There were no casualties reported in the incident, he added. Tk 10 lakh worth of goods were recovered from the shops, the fire service official also said.