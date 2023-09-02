Man held with arms, ammo in Barguna







BARGUNA, Sept 1: Coast Guard during a drive arrested a man with five New Diana air gun, a mechanized foreign pistol, five round of bullet and foreign wine from Patharghata upazila of the district on Friday.The detainee was identified as Sheikh Mominul Islam, 32, hailed from Satkhira district.Staff Officer, coast guard Dakhin Zone, Lieutenant M Hasan Mehedi said on information a team of coast guard stopped a BRTC bus in Munshirhat area at around 11 am.After searching the bus, the coast guard members recovered the arms and ammunition. One Sheikh Mominul Islam was detained in this connection.Two cases were filed under arms and Narcotics Control Act, said Officer-in-Charge of Patharghata Thana Shah Alam. �BSS