DMP arrests 55 for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.



They also detained a total of 55 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of August 31 to 6:00am on Friday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 34,016 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 121 grams and 65 puria (small packet) of heroin, 14.500 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 112 bottles of phensidyle syrup from their possessions, the release added.



Police filed 36 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. �BSS



