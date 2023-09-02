Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 55 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 55 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 55 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of August 31 to 6:00am on Friday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 34,016 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 121 grams and 65 puria (small packet) of heroin, 14.500 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 112 bottles of phensidyle syrup from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 36 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire at Nazirabazar shop doused, no casualties reported
Man held with arms, ammo in Barguna
DMP arrests 55 for consuming, selling drugs in city
BCL leaders allegedly oust student from his room at RU hall
Son hacks father to death in Ctg
UK foreign affairs lauds Sheikh Hasina for sheltering Rohingyas
KUET observes 20th founding anniversary
Fire breaks out at Mohammadpur furniture factory


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft