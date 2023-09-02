Video
Home City News

BCL leaders allegedly oust student from his room at RU hall

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

RAJSHAHI UNIVERSITY, Aug 31: Two leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the ruling Awami League of Rajshahi University unit, allegedly forced out a resident student from his hall room.

The incident took place at Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall of the university at around 3:00 pm on Thursday.

Following the incident, victim Mahtab Uddin, student of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology department, submitted a written complaint with the hall provost.

The accused Chhatra League leaders are RU Shamsuzzoha Hall unit general secretary Momin Islam and RU BCL joint secretary Khandkar Shahriar Sourav.

Both of them are the supporters of Faisal Ahmed Runu, general secretary of the university unit Chhatra League.

"I have been re-allocated to room no. 326 by the hall provost. On Thursday around 2:30pm, Momin Islam, General Secretary of Shamsuzzoha Hall unit Chhatra League forcibly dragged me out of the room and threw my bedding elsewhere.

They also threatened to beat me if I would not leave the room. Now I am suffering from insecurity," Mahtab Uddin wrote.

However, Chhatra League leader Momin Islam claimed that the allegation against him is completely false and baseless, and no one dragged him out.

Faisal Ahmed Runu, general secretary of the university unit Chhatra League, said the issue has been settled by the provost.

Ikramul Islam, provost of Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall, said recently that Mahtab was shifted to room no. 326 from 154, and he has been staying there since Wednesday.

"As the room was allotted to Mahtab, he will be in that room, and we are arranging to transfer Mahtab to that seat by talking to the university administration," he
added.     �UNB


