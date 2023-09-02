Son hacks father to death in Ctg







The deceased Mohammad Badshah, 56, used to run a decorator business in Shahadat Market in the village.



Sudhanshu Shekhar Halder, Inspector (Investigation) of Banshkhali Police Station, said Badhsha's son Enamul Haque recently bought a mobile phone by taking money from cash box.

Enamul was also putting pressure on his father to marry his girlfriend. On Thursday night, Badshah locked into a quarrel with his son over these things.



Following the altercation, Enamul hacked his father with a sharp weapon indiscriminately at any time of Thursday night, leaving him dead on the spot.



"We recovered Badshah's body on Friday morning after being informed by family members," added the police officer.

Initially, the family members said that Badshah was killed by robbers.



Later, Enamul Haque confessed to killing his father in the face of police questioning.



Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Anwara Circle Police Kamrul Hasan and Banshkhali Police visited the spot in the afternoon.



According to the police, the family is preparing to file a murder case. �UNB



