Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:14 AM
Home City News

UK foreign affairs lauds Sheikh Hasina for sheltering Rohingyas

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chair Alicia Kearns lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to lakhs of forcibly displaced Rohingya population of Myanmar and stressed on putting international pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of its people.

 She came up with the comments in a meeting with Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the Central Hall Westminster in London on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and Minister (Press) Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury were present, according to a press release received here on Friday.

Hasan is representing Bangladesh in the ongoing two-day Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF) in London.

During the meeting, Alicia Kearns said they think that more works should be done to put pressure through the United Nations and international community on Myanmar to bring back their citizens.    �BSS


