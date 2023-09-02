UK foreign affairs lauds Sheikh Hasina for sheltering Rohingyas







She came up with the comments in a meeting with Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the Central Hall Westminster in London on Thursday afternoon (local time).



Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and Minister (Press) Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury were present, according to a press release received here on Friday.

Hasan is representing Bangladesh in the ongoing two-day Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF) in London.



During the meeting, Alicia Kearns said they think that more works should be done to put pressure through the United Nations and international community on Myanmar to bring back their citizens. �BSS



