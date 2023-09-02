KUET observes 20th founding anniversary







On the occasion, the university authorities have celebrated the day amid various daylong programmes.



The day's programme began with the hoisting of the national flag and the university flag. Acting Chairman of the University Grant Commission (UGC) Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir inaugurated the programmes as the chief guest by releasing balloons and pigeons in front of the administrative building of KUET.

Later, a colourful rally led by Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir was brought out on the campus. Vice-Chancellor of KUET Professor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder, among others, was present.



To mark the day, the "KUET Day Celebration Committee" organized a discussion styled "Achievement of KUET: Past, Present and Future" where the UGC Chairman addressed as the chief guest with its VC Professor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder in the chair.



The meeting was also addressed, among others, by the Vice-Chancellor of Sunamganj Science and Technical University Prof Dr Md Abu Nayeem Sheikh, and Pro-VC of KUET Dr Sobhan Mia. President of the Celebration Committee, Professor Dr Md Shahedul Islam delivered the welcome speech.



The chief guest said KUET is playing a pioneer role in developing the country's Information Communication and Technology (ICT).



KUET not only produces meritorious graduates but also makes the country's famous citizens who are now playing an important role in sustainable engineering, technology and ICT development both at home and abroad.



Besides, a special munajat was offered and a doa mehfil was held at the campus mosque.



Later, the chief guest also planted a sapling on 'Durbar Bangla', a sculptor in memory of the Liberation War, premises followed by releasing fish fries into its pond.



KUET was established in Rail gate area under Khanjahan Ali Police Station on this day in 2003. �BSS



KHULNA, Sept 1: Students, teachers and staff of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) on Friday celebrated its 20th founding anniversary with fanfare and festivity.On the occasion, the university authorities have celebrated the day amid various daylong programmes.The day's programme began with the hoisting of the national flag and the university flag. Acting Chairman of the University Grant Commission (UGC) Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir inaugurated the programmes as the chief guest by releasing balloons and pigeons in front of the administrative building of KUET.Later, a colourful rally led by Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir was brought out on the campus. Vice-Chancellor of KUET Professor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder, among others, was present.To mark the day, the "KUET Day Celebration Committee" organized a discussion styled "Achievement of KUET: Past, Present and Future" where the UGC Chairman addressed as the chief guest with its VC Professor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder in the chair.The meeting was also addressed, among others, by the Vice-Chancellor of Sunamganj Science and Technical University Prof Dr Md Abu Nayeem Sheikh, and Pro-VC of KUET Dr Sobhan Mia. President of the Celebration Committee, Professor Dr Md Shahedul Islam delivered the welcome speech.The chief guest said KUET is playing a pioneer role in developing the country's Information Communication and Technology (ICT).KUET not only produces meritorious graduates but also makes the country's famous citizens who are now playing an important role in sustainable engineering, technology and ICT development both at home and abroad.Besides, a special munajat was offered and a doa mehfil was held at the campus mosque.Later, the chief guest also planted a sapling on 'Durbar Bangla', a sculptor in memory of the Liberation War, premises followed by releasing fish fries into its pond.KUET was established in Rail gate area under Khanjahan Ali Police Station on this day in 2003. �BSS