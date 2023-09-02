Fire breaks out at Mohammadpur furniture factory







The blaze began at the factory of Mizan Door and Furniture due to a short circuit around 11:40am, said Warehouse Inspector (media cell) Anwarul Islam of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.



On information, two firefighting units from Mohammadpur Fire Station went to the spot and brought the fire under control at 12:30pm, he added.

The firefighters managed to douse the blaze completely around 1:10 pm, said the official.



No casualties were reported in the incident, he added.



Goods worth Tk 60,000 were damaged by the fire and Tk 20 lakh worth of goods were recovered from the factory, inspector Anwarul Islam said. �UNB



