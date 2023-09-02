Video
Air Vice Marshal Khademul Bashar’s death anniversary observed

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Air Force on Friday observed the 47th martyrdom anniversary of former Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Khademul Bashar, Bir Uttam and Squadron Leader Mofijul Haque with due dignity and solemnity.

Air Vice Marshal Bashar possesses the dignity for commanding the 6th Sector during Liberation War of Bangladesh, said in a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Bangladesh Air Force remembered this heroic freedom fighter with due respect and honour for his glorious contribution in achieving independence and deconstruction of Bangladesh Air Force.

This brave pilot was martyred on September 1, 1976 in a tragic air crash. Squadron Leader Mofijul Haque was also martyred in the same air crash. On this occasion, doa-mahfil was arranged at the central mosques of all BAF Bases and Units.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for salvation of the departed souls and for the continued peace and prosperity of the country. Besides, BAF Base Bangabandhu organized doa and offered fatiha at their graves.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan and senior BAF officers, airmen and civilians were present in the doa-mahfil and at moment of Fatiha recitation.


