BD can tap $36b cut flower market: Razzaque







"Flower cultivation is increasing on commercial basis. There is a huge market of USD 36 billion of cut flowers worldwide. We have the ability to tap this market and can attain market share of at least 500 million USD," he said.



The minister said this while inaugurating a modern wholesale flower market and processing centre built by Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM) at Beribadh area near Gabtoli Bus Depot in the capital.

"Our economy will flourish more in the future. Export of cut flowers can play a big role there. So, we need to invent new varieties of flower, new cultivation technique and expand the market," he added.



Terming the wholesale flower market as a milestone in terms of agricultural marketing, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque emphasized on modern and proper management of the market.



Leaders of flower trader community at the function said the size of local cut flower market is Taka 1,500 crore and 15 lakh people are working in this sector now.



They expressed their gratitude for building this wholesale market and processing centre, saying, it would become very helpful in exporting the flower also.



Presided over by Additional Secretary of Agriculture Ministry Ruhul Amin Talukder, the function was also addressed by BARC executive chairman Sheikh Md Bokhtiyar, DAM director general Md Masud Karim, Department of Agricultural Extension director general Tazul Islam Patwari and Dhaka Flower Trader Welfare Society president

Babul Prasad, among others. �BSS



