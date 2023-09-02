Video
Sweden, UNDP continue to work on climate adaptation in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Sweden has signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which will secure continued support for the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) project during a new 2-year period, 2023-2025.

Ambassador to Bangladesh Alex Berg von Linde and UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Thursday, UNDP said in a media release on Friday.

LoGIC has been a vehicle for delivering climate adaptation finance and capacities to the poorest and most climate-vulnerable households, Unions and Upazilas of Bangladesh.

The project has been working to build climate resilience in Bangladesh by emphasising the importance of local leadership, innovations, and nature-based solutions.

Thousands of vulnerable women and households have been forming savings groups, cooperatives, and enterprises that help them overcome climate-induced disasters and negative impacts and thrive.

During the next two years, the project will be implemented in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and will continue being implemented in the seven most climate-vulnerable districts.

The project will also facilitate the institutionalisation of the LoGIC modality for local adaptation financing within the Government's national planning, budgeting and allocation system to local governments and communities.

"Sweden is proud to have been part of the journey of co-creating the LoGIC model that assists the most climate vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities, particularly women, affected by climate change," said the Swedish Ambassador Alex Berg von Linde.    �UNB


