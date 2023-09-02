Video
1 detained with 80, 000 Yaba pills in Teknaf

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

COX'S BAZAR, Sep 1: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a suspected drug peddler with 80, 000 pieces of Yaba pills in Shapuree Island of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar on Thursday night.

The detainee is Md Ehsan, 15, son of Kamal Hossain, of Bazarpara area in the Island.

According to a media release on Friday morning signed by Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commandant of the BGB-2 (Teknaf), said two separate teams of the border force took position in Beribadh area by New Camp of the Coast Guard in the Island around 11:45pm after being tipped-off that a big haul of contraband Yaba pill would be smuggled into Bangladesh from nearby Myanmar by an engine-run wooden boat.

As a boat carrying three people was heading towards the Island, the BGB members signaled them to halt but two of the trio fell into the river from the boat sensing the presence of the frontier force, it reads.

Later, a total of 80, 000 pieces of Yaba tables wrapped by a polythene bag were recovered from the boat and detained Ehsan, the release said, adding that the rest drug peddlers managed to flee.

The detainee admitted that the consignment was being taken to Bangladesh and the fled duo was owner of the pills.    �UNB


