Saturday, 2 September, 2023
Dhaka opens door to French satellite factory

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

In an era where technological advancements are shaping the course of nations and collaboration between countries in the realm of space exploration and satellite technology is becoming increasingly pivotal. Bangladesh's open arms towards the establishment of a French satellite factory within its borders is a testament to the nation's proactive approach to innovation and partnership.

According to a report published in this daily, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen's affirmed Bangladesh's readiness to welcome a satellite factory to be set up by France reflecting the country's forward-thinking stance.

Interestingly, the idea of a satellite factory on Bangladeshi soil is not a new one. Dr Momen revealed that the proposal had originally been put forth by Bangladesh back in 2021. The imminent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Bangladesh after his participation in the G20 summit in Delhi has brought this proposal back into focus. This visit carries the promise of renewed discussions and potentially fruitful collaborations between the two nations.

The historical collaboration between France and Bangladesh in the satellite domain cannot be overlooked. France played an integral role in the creation of Bangladesh's inaugural satellite, Bangabandhu-1. This landmark achievement not only marked Bangladesh's entry into the league of space-faring nations but also solidified the foundation for future ventures.

As the utilization of Bangabandhu-1 reaches its peak, Bangladesh is actively considering the development of additional satellites. Dr Momen's announcement signals the nation's commitment to progress and exploration in the celestial realm. The prospect of a second satellite, a product of French expertise, is significant strides towards enhancing Bangladesh's technological capabilities and expanding its presence in space.

The forthcoming discussion during President Macron's visit is marked as strategic collaborations that go beyond the surface of technological exchange. The mutual intent to delve into satellite technology signifies a broader partnership, encompassing research, skill development, and knowledge transfer. Such collaborations have the potential to bolster scientific infrastructure, stimulate innovation, and create a platform for the growth of young minds aspiring to be part of the space industry.

Bangladesh's proactive stance aligns with the global ethos of cross-border collaboration for progress. By extending a warm welcome to a potential satellite factory, the nation is demonstrating its eagerness to embrace new frontiers of knowledge and exploration. As technological boundaries continue to expand, partnerships like these have the capacity to transcend borders and contribute to the advancement of humanity as a whole.

Bangladesh's invitation to France for the establishment of a satellite factory is a testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to technological advancement and international cooperation. This collaboration not only opens doors to innovation but also signifies the potential for a harmonious partnership between the two nations that share a common vision for the future.



