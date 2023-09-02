Video
Saturday, 2 September, 2023
Commendable action to stop ecocide

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The recent seizure of 100 kilograms of shrimp, along with a boat, a bottle of poison, and prohibited nets in the Arpangasiya River, reflects a commendable effort in combating illegal activities that pose a threat to our delicate ecosystem.

In a time when our natural resources are under immense pressure, such proactive measures are crucial to safeguarding our environment and preserving the diverse species that call it home. It is reassuring to hear that Assistant Conservator of Forests KM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury has stated that preparations are underway to pursue a case under the Forest Act. This sends a clear signal that those who exploit our natural resources for personal gain will be held accountable for their actions.The swift response of the Kobadak Station officers not only demonstrates their commitment to enforcing conservation laws but also sends a strong message that unlawful activities will not go unchecked.

Furthermore, the decision to destroy the seized shrimps showcases a dedication to maintaining the balance of our ecosystem. I encourage the community to stand in solidarity with our forest officials and assist in reporting any suspicious activities that threaten our environment.
Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University


