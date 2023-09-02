

Reasons of recurring Chattogram floods



Amidst this backdrop, a symphony of factors orchestrates a distressing narrative of vulnerability. As the monsoon season descends upon Chattogram, it heralds torrents of rain that inundate the city and its environs. The urban landscape, ill-equipped to manage such deluges, succumbs to waterlogged quagmires, disrupting the rhythms of daily life.



The city's precarious positioning, nestled between undulating hills and the expansive Bay of Bengal, Every year, millions in Chattogram endure the harsh reality of natural disasters. Their lives are defined by struggle as floods disrupt routines and displace families. The hills and sea conspire, leaving the city vulnerable. Even urbanization, meant for progress, brings its own challenges.

From Chakaria, Cox's Bazar to Chattogram city roads, the impact is felt deeply. But amidst it all the resilience of the people shines, fostering unity and hope for a more resilient future. Recent flooding in Chittagong posed a significant challenge to various segments of the population. Even the HSC examinees faced formidable obstacles in participating in their exams. The floodwaters disrupted transportation, making it arduous for students to reach their exam centers. This added layer of difficulty underscored the extent to which natural disasters like floods can disrupt even the most crucial aspects of daily life and education.



The flood problems in Chattogram arise due to its low-lying coastal location, heavy monsoon rains, cyclones, rising sea levels, deforestation, urbanization, and inadequate infrastructure. These factors lead to water accumulation, disrupt daily life, and pose challenges for sectors like education, as seen with recent HSC exams being affected.



But, Progress in Chattogram faces a significant obstacle: negligence. Recent incidents like sewer accidents and falls into uncovered drains highlight the severity. Safety challenges in Bangladesh are worsened by lax law enforcement, allowing rule-breaking, and by overloaded vehicles that heighten accident risks. Addressing these issues is crucial for advancement and safety enhancement.



There is a recurring issue of people falling into sewers and facing fatal consequences!



Reasons of recurring Chattogram floods



The Bangladesh Army is implementing a project to address water-logging, but progress has been slow. Even recently, the drains and canals in Chattogram are posing perilous risks due to the lack of protective measures, leading to numerous accidents and fatalities. The rainy season exacerbates the risk, as submerged drains become difficult to identify. Tragic instances, such as the falling of an 18-month-old boy and a college student into open drains, highlight the severity of the issue. Despite these incidents, authorities shifting blame onto ongoing projects.



Open drains remain prevalent, endangering lives. Advocates emphasize accountability and legal measures to prevent recurrence. The Chattogram City Corporation and Chattogram Development Authority are urged to take swift action to safeguard lives. To enhance safety regarding open drains and canals in Chattogram, measures include installing protective structures, regular maintenance, public awareness campaigns, strict enforcement of safety rules, and collaboration between authorities, community involvement, emergency preparedness, ongoing project audits, and expediting waterlogging initiatives.



If the issue of open drains and canals in Chattogram continues unaddressed, the future could be marked by an escalation of accidents, injuries, and fatalities.



Negligence regarding public safety and infrastructure maintenance may lead to a persistent threat to residents' lives. With ongoing urbanization and potential climate-related challenges, the risks associated with open drains and canals could exacerbate, further endangering pedestrians, especially during water logging events.



This situation might erode public trust in authorities, demanding more robust measures to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of the city's residents.

The writer is a NSU law Graduate.



Chattogram, renowned as a pivotal port city in Bangladesh, finds itself grappling with an increasingly formidable challenge: its susceptibility to the multifaceted perils of flooding. This contemporary concern arises from a convergence of geographical intricacies, the region's distinctive topography, and the unyielding force of climatic elements.Amidst this backdrop, a symphony of factors orchestrates a distressing narrative of vulnerability. As the monsoon season descends upon Chattogram, it heralds torrents of rain that inundate the city and its environs. The urban landscape, ill-equipped to manage such deluges, succumbs to waterlogged quagmires, disrupting the rhythms of daily life.The city's precarious positioning, nestled between undulating hills and the expansive Bay of Bengal, Every year, millions in Chattogram endure the harsh reality of natural disasters. Their lives are defined by struggle as floods disrupt routines and displace families. The hills and sea conspire, leaving the city vulnerable. Even urbanization, meant for progress, brings its own challenges.From Chakaria, Cox's Bazar to Chattogram city roads, the impact is felt deeply. But amidst it all the resilience of the people shines, fostering unity and hope for a more resilient future. Recent flooding in Chittagong posed a significant challenge to various segments of the population. Even the HSC examinees faced formidable obstacles in participating in their exams. The floodwaters disrupted transportation, making it arduous for students to reach their exam centers. This added layer of difficulty underscored the extent to which natural disasters like floods can disrupt even the most crucial aspects of daily life and education.The flood problems in Chattogram arise due to its low-lying coastal location, heavy monsoon rains, cyclones, rising sea levels, deforestation, urbanization, and inadequate infrastructure. These factors lead to water accumulation, disrupt daily life, and pose challenges for sectors like education, as seen with recent HSC exams being affected.But, Progress in Chattogram faces a significant obstacle: negligence. Recent incidents like sewer accidents and falls into uncovered drains highlight the severity. Safety challenges in Bangladesh are worsened by lax law enforcement, allowing rule-breaking, and by overloaded vehicles that heighten accident risks. Addressing these issues is crucial for advancement and safety enhancement.There is a recurring issue of people falling into sewers and facing fatal consequences!City residents have accused authorities of indifference to the recurring problem of people falling into open drains, resulting in fatalities, including an elderly man and a child. The Chattogram City Corporation and Chattogram Development Authority have engaged in blame-shifting. Around five deaths and numerous injuries have occurred this year due to these accidents. Despite ongoing projects, drains remain open in various areas, contributing to the peril.The Bangladesh Army is implementing a project to address water-logging, but progress has been slow. Even recently, the drains and canals in Chattogram are posing perilous risks due to the lack of protective measures, leading to numerous accidents and fatalities. The rainy season exacerbates the risk, as submerged drains become difficult to identify. Tragic instances, such as the falling of an 18-month-old boy and a college student into open drains, highlight the severity of the issue. Despite these incidents, authorities shifting blame onto ongoing projects.Open drains remain prevalent, endangering lives. Advocates emphasize accountability and legal measures to prevent recurrence. The Chattogram City Corporation and Chattogram Development Authority are urged to take swift action to safeguard lives. To enhance safety regarding open drains and canals in Chattogram, measures include installing protective structures, regular maintenance, public awareness campaigns, strict enforcement of safety rules, and collaboration between authorities, community involvement, emergency preparedness, ongoing project audits, and expediting waterlogging initiatives.If the issue of open drains and canals in Chattogram continues unaddressed, the future could be marked by an escalation of accidents, injuries, and fatalities.Negligence regarding public safety and infrastructure maintenance may lead to a persistent threat to residents' lives. With ongoing urbanization and potential climate-related challenges, the risks associated with open drains and canals could exacerbate, further endangering pedestrians, especially during water logging events.This situation might erode public trust in authorities, demanding more robust measures to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of the city's residents.The writer is a NSU law Graduate.