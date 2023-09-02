

Jute prices make drastic fall at Santhia



According to market sources, the last year's jute stocks have badly impacted the current year's jute market price. Traders are making purchases of jute at a smaller scale.



Also this year's jute farming costs have increased. But the market price is cheaper than last year's. Growers are in disarray.



Santhia Upazila Agriculture officials and growers said, this season, jute was cultivated on 7,845 hectares in the upazila. Per bigha additional farming cost stood at Tk 4,000-5,000.



Farmers said, per bigha farming cost stood at about Tk 20,000. Per maund jute production cost stood at over Tk 2,200. Per bigha average jute production was eight maunds.



A grower of Gourigram Village at Boailmari Haat in the upazila Alamgir Hossain said, "My jute quality is good. But wholesalers are offering only Tk 2,100 per maund."



Another grower of Huikhali Village Fayez Uddin Sheikh said, "This year's jute farming cost increased. But we are not getting price. It is uncertain whether I will cultivate jute in the next year."



President of Boailmari Bazar Trader Association Abdus Samad Molla said, "In the last year, I bought per maund jute at Tk 3,000 to 3,300. Still I have a stock of 1,800 maunds. Besides, there are about 30,000 maunds of stocks with farmers are traders."



"If I sell at the current price, I will have to count a loss of about Tk 13 lakh," he added.

A Santhia Bazar jute trader Gobinda Chandra Karmakar said, "I bought 11,800 maunds of jute in the last year. Now I have a stock of about 3,000 maunds. If these are sold at the current rate, I have to incur a huge amount of money."



General Secretary of Santhia Boailmari Haat Jute Traders Association and Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar said, they show less interest in purchasing jute as there is less demand of jute in local and international markets.



Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami said, normally jute price remains cheaper in the jute season when jute supply goes higher in markets.



If the supply is less, the price will increase, he added.



Though growers are getting lesser profits, they are not in loss position, the official maintained.



