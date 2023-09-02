ICT training for teachers held at Fakirhat





BAGERHAT, Sep 1: The closing programme of 10-day ICT training for teachers was held in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.The programme was organized at Swapan Das Auditorium at Sheikh Helal Uddin Government College.Upazila Parishad Chairman Swapan Das presided over the closing ceremony of the training organized under Sheikh Russel Digital Lab Establishment Project (2nd Phase) of the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology.Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education Khulna Regional Director Professor Sheikh Harun-Or-Rashid was present as the chief guest at the programme the region's Deputy Director SK Mostafizur Rahman and Assistant Director Inamul Islam were as special guests.Sheikh Helal Uddin Government College Principal Botu Gopal Das gave a welcome address at the programme, where Secondary Education Officer Shahidur Rahman, Assistant Programmer Shahina Aktar, Subhodia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Farukhul Islam, Betaga UP Chairman Yunus Ali Sheikh, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by Sheikh Nazmul Huda.