Four men murdered in Cumilla, Chattogram







CUMILLA: Three people were murdered in separate incidents in Barura and Laksham upazilas of the district in two days.



Two persons were killed and five others injured in a clash over land dispute in Barura Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 62, son of late Hasan Ali, and Khorshed Hossain, son of Jamal Hossain, both were residents of Jalgaon Village under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barura Police Station (PS) Md Firoz Hossain confirmed the incident.



According to locals, there had been a dispute in between the deceased Abdus Sattar and one Khorshed's family members over a piece of land in the area.



On Friday afternoon, when Sattar went to the field to cultivate the land, Khorshed along with his cohorts attacked him, leaving Sattar critically injured.



He was then rescued by locals and taken to Barura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



After hearing the death news, family members of the deceased counter attacked Khorshed, leaving him critically injured.



He was also taken to the upazila health complex, where he was declared dead by the physicians.



Meanwhile, five persons from both groups were injured in the clash.



Among them, three were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while two others were receiving treatment in the upazila health complex.



Being informed, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The bodies were recovered from the hospital and sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, said Barura PS OC Md Firoz.



Additional police were deployed in the area to handle any unexpected situation and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, a union parishad (UP) member was reportedly hacked to death because of obstructing illegal drug trade in Laksham Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 52, a member of Ward No. 8 of Muddafarganj Dakshin UP in the upazila. He was also vice-president of Ward No. 8 Unit of Awami League (AL).



Quoting the witnesses and locals, AL President of Ward No. 8 Md Kobir Hosen Mojumder said the accused Rajib Hosen, 30, is a drug addict and has been running his alleged illegal drug business in the area for long time.



The UP member Kashem had warned Rajib of taking legal action in this regard two days back.



He said Kashem and Rajib meet at Shreeyang Bazar at around 3 pm on Thursday.



They were locked into an altercation over the issue and at one stage of the altercation, Rajib hacked Kashem with sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to the Laksham Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Laksham PS OC Abdullah Al Mahfuz said on information, police visited the scene and are conducting drives to nab the accused Rajib.



CHATTOGRAM: A decorator trader was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Banshkhali Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Badsha, 56, a resident of Purba Puinchhari Maijpara Village in the upazila.



Police sources said a gang of miscreants stabbed Badsha to death with sharp knives at his home in the morning, and fled away.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Chattogrtam's Anwara Circle Assistant Superintend of Police Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is under process in this connection.



