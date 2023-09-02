Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rajshahi mangoes go to Russia for first time

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi mangoes go to Russia for first time

Rajshahi mangoes go to Russia for first time

RAJSHAHI, Sep 1: An agro-based organization in the district has sent a consignment of Gourmoti and Katimon mangoes to Russia.

On August 26, 300 kilograms (kg) of mangoes including 200 kg Gourmoti and 100 kg Katimon were exported to Russia by Air Arabia's G9-517 flight from Dhaka.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 'MTB Agro & Garden Mahatab Ali confirmed this information.

This is the first time, Bangladeshi mangoes have been sent to Russia. None of the buyers is Russian national; they all are Bangladeshis.

These mangoes were collected from orchards of Nazim Uddin of Kundua Village in Nachole Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Nazim Uddin said,  Gourmoti and Katimon are available throughout the year. But for maximum profits, these mangoes are harvested only in August and September. During this time, other varieties of mangoes are not available.

Russian  National Electric Company LLC, which works for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, is exporting these mangoes to Russia. The marketing of these mangoes is handled by MTB Agro & Garden.

CEO Mahatab Ali  said, sending mangoes to Russia was an easy task. "We were trying for the last three years. Overcoming all obstacles, we have succeeded this year."

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytsky have expressed gratitude for this milestone achievement.

They said, the cooperation of the two embassies has made this collaboration possible.

"Ensuring safe and healthy mangoes and appropriate packaging, I have been able to establish a brand image for our mangoes," he maintained.

He further said, "According to the import policy, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute sent samples of our mangoes to Russia last year for testing."

"Russian authorities have tested our mango samples. They have granted us permission to export mangoes to Russia. We are hopeful about sending various types of Bangladeshi mangoes, including Khirshapat and G.I. products, to Russia next year," he added.

Shamsul Wahid, regional additional director of the DAE, said, "We are constantly searching for new markets. Every year we are increasing mango exports from the Rajshahi region. Last year,  222 mt mangoes were exported from Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj districts. This year, the export from the district has exceeded 380 mt."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute prices make drastic fall at Santhia
ICT training for teachers held at Fakirhat
Four men murdered in Cumilla, Chattogram
Rajshahi mangoes go to Russia for first time
78 detained on different charges in eight districts
Thousands of houses disappearing due to erosion by Panguchhi
Teenager dies from snakebite in Faridpur
Four men electrocuted in four districts


Latest News
Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
Spain defender Alba retires from international duty
One killed, 10 hurt as AL factions clash in Jhenidah
Elderly man killed being hit by motorcycle in Bhola
Bar Association demands withdrawal of open letter for Dr Yunus
AL believes in works, and it has already proved that: Quader
Propaganda against judicial process would not be tolerated: Law Minister
Woman found dead in Khulna
Elderly man crushed under train in Moulvibazar
Thunderbolt kills farmer in Jhalokati
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas
12 burnt in gas cylinder blast on Cox's Bazar fishing trawler
Sri Lanka pays back $100m more of loan to Bangladesh
Nine soldiers killed in Pakistan in suicide blast
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Saturday
Biman to resume Dhaka-Narita flight after 17 years
Develop human values through moral education
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft