

Rajshahi mangoes go to Russia for first time



On August 26, 300 kilograms (kg) of mangoes including 200 kg Gourmoti and 100 kg Katimon were exported to Russia by Air Arabia's G9-517 flight from Dhaka.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 'MTB Agro & Garden Mahatab Ali confirmed this information.

This is the first time, Bangladeshi mangoes have been sent to Russia. None of the buyers is Russian national; they all are Bangladeshis.



These mangoes were collected from orchards of Nazim Uddin of Kundua Village in Nachole Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.



Nazim Uddin said, Gourmoti and Katimon are available throughout the year. But for maximum profits, these mangoes are harvested only in August and September. During this time, other varieties of mangoes are not available.



Russian National Electric Company LLC, which works for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, is exporting these mangoes to Russia. The marketing of these mangoes is handled by MTB Agro & Garden.



CEO Mahatab Ali said, sending mangoes to Russia was an easy task. "We were trying for the last three years. Overcoming all obstacles, we have succeeded this year."



Bangladesh's Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytsky have expressed gratitude for this milestone achievement.



They said, the cooperation of the two embassies has made this collaboration possible.



"Ensuring safe and healthy mangoes and appropriate packaging, I have been able to establish a brand image for our mangoes," he maintained.



He further said, "According to the import policy, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute sent samples of our mangoes to Russia last year for testing."



"Russian authorities have tested our mango samples. They have granted us permission to export mangoes to Russia. We are hopeful about sending various types of Bangladeshi mangoes, including Khirshapat and G.I. products, to Russia next year," he added.



Shamsul Wahid, regional additional director of the DAE, said, "We are constantly searching for new markets. Every year we are increasing mango exports from the Rajshahi region. Last year, 222 mt mangoes were exported from Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj districts. This year, the export from the district has exceeded 380 mt."



RAJSHAHI, Sep 1: An agro-based organization in the district has sent a consignment of Gourmoti and Katimon mangoes to Russia.On August 26, 300 kilograms (kg) of mangoes including 200 kg Gourmoti and 100 kg Katimon were exported to Russia by Air Arabia's G9-517 flight from Dhaka.Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 'MTB Agro & Garden Mahatab Ali confirmed this information.This is the first time, Bangladeshi mangoes have been sent to Russia. None of the buyers is Russian national; they all are Bangladeshis.These mangoes were collected from orchards of Nazim Uddin of Kundua Village in Nachole Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.Nazim Uddin said, Gourmoti and Katimon are available throughout the year. But for maximum profits, these mangoes are harvested only in August and September. During this time, other varieties of mangoes are not available.Russian National Electric Company LLC, which works for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, is exporting these mangoes to Russia. The marketing of these mangoes is handled by MTB Agro & Garden.CEO Mahatab Ali said, sending mangoes to Russia was an easy task. "We were trying for the last three years. Overcoming all obstacles, we have succeeded this year."Bangladesh's Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytsky have expressed gratitude for this milestone achievement.They said, the cooperation of the two embassies has made this collaboration possible."Ensuring safe and healthy mangoes and appropriate packaging, I have been able to establish a brand image for our mangoes," he maintained.He further said, "According to the import policy, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute sent samples of our mangoes to Russia last year for testing.""Russian authorities have tested our mango samples. They have granted us permission to export mangoes to Russia. We are hopeful about sending various types of Bangladeshi mangoes, including Khirshapat and G.I. products, to Russia next year," he added.Shamsul Wahid, regional additional director of the DAE, said, "We are constantly searching for new markets. Every year we are increasing mango exports from the Rajshahi region. Last year, 222 mt mangoes were exported from Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj districts. This year, the export from the district has exceeded 380 mt."