78 detained on different charges in eight districts







UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 63 Rohingya people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The upazila administration and Ukhiya police conducted these operations in different areas.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said on information that some Rohingya people trying to flee from the camps, the law enforcers set up different check-posts in the upazila, and arrested 45 people.



Meanwhile, a team of the upazila administration led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Saleh Ahmed conducted drives in different areas on Wednesday, and arrested 18 Rohingya people on various charges.



Legal actions were taken against those arrested Rohingya people, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: Seven people were arrested on different charges in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive, arrested five people on charge of gambling from Kashiadanga PS area in the city.



The arrested persons are: Moinul Alam Munna, 30, son of Emrul Islam, and Kuddus Ali, 50, son of Abul Hossen, residents of Govindapur area under Kashiadanga PS; Himel, 42, son of Lutfur Rahman, Rekhat Ali, 60, son of Abdur Rahman, and Hasan Ali, 34, son of Mainul Islam.



According to RMP and local sources, the operation was carried out under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashiadanga) Bibhuti Bhushan Banerjee, under the supervision of Dr Ruhul Amin Sarkar, additional deputy commissioner of RMP, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukumar Mohanta, Kashiadanga PS OC Moniruzzaman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Imran Hossen, and their undercover team based on confidential information.



The operation took place in the Govindapur area under Kashiadanga PS.



During the operation, five gamblers were caught red-handed while playing cards. Cash money and gambling materials were also seized from them at that time.



Following the arrests, a case has been filed against the arrested under the Gambling Act with Kashiadanga PS.



On the other hand, police, in another drive, arrested two persons along with a firearm and one kilogram of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district recently.



The arrestees are: Jamal Uddin, 39, of Diar Manik Char Village, and Ismail Hossain, 24, of Bhagabantapur Village under Godagari Upazila in the district.



Police sources said acting on a tip-off, detectives raided the Mohishalbari Bazar area under Godagari Upazila and arrested them along with a one-shooter gun and one kilogram of heroin.



A case has been filed with the PS concern in connection with the incident.



CHATTOGRAM: Two people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police have arrested Jamaat's organising secretary principal Shamsuzzaman Helali from his Chattogram residence.



Deputy Police Commissioner of Chattogram DB Police Nahid Adnan Taiyaan confirmed the arrest news.



Shamsuzzaman Helali was arrested from his Badurtola Arkan Housing Society residence in the city on Monday.



Shamsuzzaman Helali was accused in around 39 sabotage cases. He was the prime accused in a case filed on charge of attacking policemen and vandalised their vehicles on July 28 last, said the deputy police commissioner.



He is the active leader of Chattogram Metropolitan Unit of Jamaate-Islami, the official added.



On the other hand, Customs Intelligence detained a man along with gold bars, ornaments, weighing 537 grams, worth Tk 47.71 lakh, from Shah Amanat International Airport in the city recently.



The detainee is Mohammad Rezaul Karim, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai and son of Abul Hossain of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar District.



Bashir Ahmed, additional director general of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department, said a flight of Dubai Airlines landed at the airport.



On information, members of National Security Intelligence and Customs Intelligence Authority challenged Rezaul and seized one gold bar, three finger rings, two gold sticks and one piece gold, weighing 537 grams, concealed in the handle of a fry pen and bottle of a body spray.



They also seized his mobile phone set and laptop.



A case was filed with Patenga PS in this connection, the official added.



MANIKGANJ: A life-term convict in sensational Rubel murder case in Singair Upazila of the district has been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after long 20 years.



Omar Ali was arrested by RAB after remaining fugitive for long 20 years, said the RAB-4 Company Commander Lt Md Arif Hossain.

The arrested 66-year-old Omar Ali is the son of Soleman of Gazinda Village under Singair Upazila.



RAB sources said an altercation took place over a land dispute on April 24, 2001. In sequel to it, Omar Ali killed Rubel, son of Shamsul Huq of Gazinda Village, finding him alone and then dumped the body into a nearby canal putting it into a sack. Then Rubel's father filed a case with the local PS and Omar Ali was arrested by police.



Omar Ali went into hiding after being released on bail after remaining in jail for one year and four months. Meantime, the court pronounced life-term jail sentence against Omar Ali in his absence on August 14, 2022 based on testimonies and evidence.



RAB-4 Company Commander Lt Md Arif Hossain also said fugitive Omar Ali had been living with his wife at different places of Ashulia and Savar PS areas over the last 20 years in order to hide himself from his acquaintances after receiving bail.



He also said Omar Ali had been meeting the expenses of his livelihood by plying rickshaws. Being tipped, a team of RAB-4 arrested him conducting a drive at Boliarpur in Savar under Dhaka District. He was handed over to Singair PS.



SATKHIRA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a gold smuggler along with six gold bars weighing around 701 grams from Kakdanga frontier in Kalaroa Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested person is Faruque Hossain, 43, a resident of Keraganchi area in the upazila.



BGB-33 Satkhira Battalion headquarters officials said based on secret information, they came to know that a gold consignment will be smuggled from Bangladesh to India through the Kakdanga border. Being informed, an operational team of the BGB led by Naib Subedar of Kakdanga BOP Md Abu Taher Patwari took position in the area of Kakdanga Botgachthala Pakarasta.



When Faruque was seen walking towards the border in a van, they stopped him and while searching his van, they recovered six gold bars from his possession, they said.



The estimate market value of the seized gold is Tk 58 lakh, said commanding officer of the BGB 33 Battalion Lt Col Md Ashraful Haque.



A case was filed with Kalaroa PS against him and he was then handed over to police, the BGB official added.



GAIBANDHA: Police arrested three people including the owner of a truck in connection with the death of a traffic police officer in the district recently.



The arrested are: Anisur Rahman, 44, a resident of Uttar Moriyadah Village in Sundarganj Upazila, driver Jamal Mia, of Sanghi Terri Village under Mahiganj Upazila of Rangpur District, and his associate Mashiur Rahman, 29, of Chhoti Rangpur Village in the same area.



Police conducted drives in several areas of Rangpur City and arrested them, said SP Kalam Hossain in a press briefing.



Earlier on August 24, traffic police Biplob Pramanik died when the truck hit him near Gaibandha Zero Point area. He died on the spot.



During preliminary interrogation, they confessed the death of the traffic police after being hit by the truck.

Police also seized the truck involved in the accident, the SP added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of BGB, in a drive, arrested a young man along with one revolver, four rounds of bullets and one magazine from Sonamasjid border area in the district recently.



The arrested is Abdullah Pranto, 21, hails from Bonainagar Village under Faridpur Upazila of Pabna District.



BGB-59 Commander Lt Col Golam Kibria confirmed the matter in a press briefing.



Acting on tipped-off, BGB came to know that a haul of arms would be smuggled by a battery-run three wheeler through a mango orchard. Later on, a team of the frontier force conducted a drive in Koylabari Truck Stand area under the upazila.



As the vehicle approached, the law enforcers challenged it and found one revolver, four rounds of bullet and one magazine from the vehicle, he said.



Later on, they arrested Abdullah in this connection.



The arrested was handed over to Shibganj PS and a case was filed in this regard, the BGB commander added.



