

Thousands of houses disappearing due to erosion by Panguchhi



According to local sources, thousands of local houses are disappearing due to that unabated erosion in the coastal upazila. The pattern of the upazila is changing day by day.



At present, new areas are getting eroded every day.

In the last 50 years, the width size of the Panguchhi River has tripled to over one kilometre (km). About 3.5 lakh people are living along the river banks at Morrelganj.



At the time of high tide in Barikhali area near the ferry port of Ward No. 1, these families forget even to cook food as they have to fight with water.



At least, 5,000 families of Barikhali, Ferighat, Kuthibari, Launchghat, Sankivhanga, and Solombaria areas are living in precarious condition for a long time.



Municipal Mayor SM Monirul Haque Talukder said, one-fourth of the main city is now left due to the erosion. Hundreds of homesteads, educational institutions, establishments and most of the Sadar market have gone into the river, he added.



He further said, it has been proposed to build an embankment since before the independence of the country under polder no.

35/2; but in the last 50 years, it has not been done; at various times, victim locals held agitations and formed human chain; and ministers, MPs and officials also inspected eroded areas for several times.



In the last 40 years, food goodown, sub-registry office, telephone office, Abdul Aziz Memorial Secondary School, main building of Esilaha High School, Daak Bungalow, Barikhali Union Parishad, Police Quarter, Anshar Maidan, Barikhali Government Primary School, Post Office, Sanitary Inspector's Office, Central Jam-e-Masjid, Thana Jam-Mosque, Sarvajanin Harishava Mandir, Crematorium ground, and many institutions and roads in Sadar Upazila were washed away by the river.



At present, 20 villages including Gabtala, Kanthaltala, Baroikhali, Ferighat, Kumarkhali, Sannasi, Shrenikhali, Ghashiakhali, Sonakhali, and Phulhata and the community Clinic are under erosion risk. Houses, muddy and cemented roads are disappearing.



After losing houses and lands, many families are moving to upazila town or other places. The community clinic is also facing collapse. Thirty more families are under threat.



Gabtala Government Primary School-cum-Cyclone Shelter, mosque, Khaulia and Gabtala Bridge are also under threat.



According to local sources, after destruction by Sidr,, Aila, and Yaas, no step was taken to solve the issue.



In July 2017, MP Dr Mozammel Hossain visited the affected areas.



At that time, he issued a DO letter for 2.5 km embankment from Gabtala to Pasurbuniya.



In May this year, local MP Advocate Amirul Alam Milon also visited the affected areas including Barikhali, Bahrbunia, Ballibunia and Panchkaran unions.



Mayor said, the river management activities will start within next two months.



Roads will be rebuilt and embankment will be constructed from Sanyasi to Ghashiakhali, he added.



During MP's visit thousands of men and women on both banks of the river chanted slogan. They said, "We don't want relief from the Prime Minister. We want a sustainable embankment."



Deputy Assistant Engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB)-Bagerhat Mahamudunnabi, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Roknuzzaman, Upazila Juba League (JL) Joint Convener Advocate Tajinur Rahman Palash, Municipal JL Convener Asaduzzaman Bipu and other leaders were there.



Union Chairman Mahmud Ali said, hundreds of families have lost their homes and become scattered; and some 50 acres of land collapsed.



WDB-Bagerhat District Executive Engineer Masum Billah said, a new tender has been invited; a contractor has also been found; and the river bank protection work in Morelganj Municipal area will start in full swing after the end of the rainy season.



A feasibility proposal for building a sustainable embankment of 95 km has been sent to the ministry concerned, he added.



