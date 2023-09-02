|
Teenager dies from snakebite in Faridpur
|
FARIDPUR, Sep 1: A teenage boy died after being bitten by a snake in Alfadanga Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Amarjit Mandal, 15, son of Shambhu Mandal, a resident of Kathurakandi Village under Bana Union in the upazila.
Later on, he was rescued and taken to Alfadanga Upazila Health Complex at around 4:30 am after local first aid, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Alfadanga Upazila Health Complex Assistant Surgeon Dr Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.