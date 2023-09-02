Teenager dies from snakebite in Faridpur





FARIDPUR, Sep 1: A teenage boy died after being bitten by a snake in Alfadanga Upazila of the district early Friday.



The deceased was identified as Amarjit Mandal, 15, son of Shambhu Mandal, a resident of Kathurakandi Village under Bana Union in the upazila.





Later on, he was rescued and taken to Alfadanga Upazila Health Complex at around 4:30 am after local first aid, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Alfadanga Upazila Health Complex Assistant Surgeon Dr Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.



FARIDPUR, Sep 1: A teenage boy died after being bitten by a snake in Alfadanga Upazila of the district early Friday.The deceased was identified as Amarjit Mandal, 15, son of Shambhu Mandal, a resident of Kathurakandi Village under Bana Union in the upazila.Amarjit's mother Aparajita Mandal said that her son was bitten by a poisonous snake while he was sleeping in the house at around 2 am, which left him critically injured.Later on, he was rescued and taken to Alfadanga Upazila Health Complex at around 4:30 am after local first aid, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Alfadanga Upazila Health Complex Assistant Surgeon Dr Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.