Saturday, 2 September, 2023, 4:11 AM
Four men electrocuted in four districts

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Four men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Bagerhat, Noakhali, Barishal and Gazipur, in two days.

BAGERHAT: A farmer was electrocuted in Shranklhola Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Dulal Sarker, 26, a resident of Dakshinbadhal Village under Dhan Sagar Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Asaduzzaman Swapan said the farmer came in contact with a live electric wire while he was connecting a water pump in a field near his house at around 9 am, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued by locals and taken to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP member added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharankhola Police Station (PS) Iqram Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

NOAKHALI: A young trader was electrocuted in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Rifat Hossain, 21, son of Nuru Mia, a resident of Purba Para area under Sonaimuri Municipality. He ran a wholesale fish shop at Sonaimuri Fish Market.

Sonaimuri PS OC Md Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury said Rifat came in contact with live electricity at around 12 am while he was closing his shop, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the other traders of the fish market rescued him and rushed to Sonaimuri Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rifat dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them in this regard.

He was then buried at his family graveyard in the afternoon after Namaz-e-Janaza, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Azizul Haque Hawlader, son of Yunus Hawlader, a resident of Charlata Village in the upazila. He was an electrician by profession.

Quoting locals, Mehendiganj PS OC Md Shafiqul Islam said Azizul Haque Hawlader came in contact with live electricity in Charlata area on Wednesday afternoon while he was working on an electric pole in the area. He died on the spot at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue on Thursday morning for an autopsy.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ilyas, 30, hailed from Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur.

Police and local sources said the young man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was disconnecting an auto-rickshaw charger in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued by locals and taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj PS Rafiqul Islam Liton confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



