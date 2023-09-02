Video
Commercial duck farming benefits Dumuria entrepreneurs

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Sep 1: Entrepreneurs are gaining economic benefits by cultivating ducks in Dumuria Upazila of the district. They are becoming self-reliant.

They are also meeting nutrition demand of people by selling duck meat. Several lakhs of ducks are cultivated in the upazila every year.

There is a huge demand of duck meat in the upazila. After meeting the meat demand of the upazila, duck meat is sent to Khulna District town and upazilas of different districts of the country. By farming ducks, they are overcoming unemployment.

Ducks are also selling at a larger scale at weekly haats of Chuknagar, Koiya Bazar, and Dumuria. Per piece duck is selling at Tk 450 to 500. Meat is selling at Tk 500-600 per kilogram (kg).

Duck entrepreneurs of Shovon Union Sumanta Pal and Pintu Sarkar said, "We have taken training on duck farming from the upazila to farm ducks. We are benefitting but not expectedly due to increased prices of feed."

"If the department concerned provides us financial assistance and medicine we will be much benefitted," they added.
   
A Gonali Village duck meat seller at weekly Dumuria Haat Kartik said, "I purchase a duck of 1.6/7 kg weight at Tk 500. Then I sell its meat at Tk 550 per kg. It gives me some profit."

Veterinary Surgeon of the Department of Livestock Service (DoLS) Dr Piyanka Kundu said, ducks are cultivated in this upazila yearly. "At present the duck farming is increasing. We are solving any problem of any farm owner instantly. We are providing them with medicine and necessary advice," the DoLS official added.

A visit on August 27 found thousands of ducks roaming and swimming in ponds in Shibpur Durgachha area. Grower Pintu Sarkar was seen coming to his duck farm with feed in a big bucket. "I have purchased ducklings. I have grown up these like my children. They are dream stairs of my lot changing."

DoLS Officer in Dumuria Upazila Md Ashraful Kabir said, "The DoLS is always prepared for assisting the entrepreneurs. We provide technical assistance and advice through our office. There is technical training facility in our office," the official added.


