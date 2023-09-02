Video
Four to die, two get life term in murder, drug cases

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Wednesday sentenced four people to death and two others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Cumilla and Sirajganj.

CUMILLA: A court in the district sentenced four people including the deceased's wife to death in case filed over killing an expatriate in 2009.

Cumilla District and Sessions Court-5 Judge Jahangir Hosen handed down the verdict on Wednesday.

The Court also sentenced the daughter of the expatriate to life-term of imprisonment in the case.

The death-row convicts are: Hosneara Begum, wife of the deceased Shaheed Ullah of Kasharikhola Village under Maijkhar Union in Chandina Upazila of the district; Md Shahjahan, son of late Khalilur Rahman of the same village, Amir Hossain, son of late Madhu Mia, and Md Mostafa, son of late Tayab Ali.

Among the convicts, Mostafa is now on the run.

The lifer is Khadiza Begum, daughter of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, on November 21, 2009, expatriate Shaheed Ullah, son of Chayed Ali of the village, found dead at a paddy field.

Elder brother of the deceased Arab Ali, 56, as the plaintiff filed a murder cased accusing unidentified people with Chandina Police Station (PS).

Investigation officer of the case sub-inspectors (SIs) Md Tareq and Abdul Hannan found the involvement of the deceased's wife and daughter in the killing.

Police detained them and later, the arrestees gave confessional statement before a court.

According to their confession, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2018.
District and Sessions Court Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir passed the verdict.

The convict is Mamun Sheikh, son of late Nurul Islam Sheikh of Mahmudpur area under Sirajganj Municipality.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, on May 27, 2018, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Mamun along with 90 grams of heroin. SI of District Detective Branch of Police Yasin Ali as the plaintiff filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act against Mumun with Sirajganj Sadar PS.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court and following this, the court pronounced the verdict.


