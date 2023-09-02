Eight killed, five injured in separate road mishaps







HABIGANJ: Two persons were killed and two others injured when a covered van hit a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Friday.



The accident took place in Durgapur area on the Chunarughat-Shayestaganj road of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Kashem Ali, a resident of Jajiuta Village, and passenger Farid Mia, 50, of Madhavpur Village in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a covered van from Shayestaganj ran over the CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Durgapur area on the Chunarughat-Shayestaganj road in the morning.



Passenger Farid Mia died on the spot and three others were injured at that time. Later on, Kashem died on the way to a hospital.



The remaining two have been admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station (PS) Rashed Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



BAGERHAT: A man and his daughter were killed and his wife and son injured when a truck ran over them in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The accident took place at Baliyar Dokan in Piljung area on the Khulna-Bagerhat highway of the upazila at around 10 pm.



The deceased were identified as Sohel Faraji, 37, a resident of Khontakata Village under Sharankhola Upazila in the district, and his daughter Naureen Akter, 5.



The injured persons are deceased Sohel's wife Mini Akter, 32, and son Naushin Faraji, 10.



Police and local sources said businessman Sohel Faraji was going to Khulna from Bagerhat riding on a motorcycle along with his family members on Thursday night.



On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over them at Baliyar Dokan in Piljung area on the Khulna-Bagerhat highway at around 10 am, leaving them seriously injured.



Local people rescued the injured and took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel Faraji and his daughter Naureen Akter dead. The injured mother and son were admitted to the KMCH.



The law enforcers have seized the truck and detained the truck driver Shajahan Sarder.



Katakhali Highway PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured after being hit by a bus in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The accident took place in Battali area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway of the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Manik, 17, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Cheragpur Village under Binodnagar Union in the upazila.



It was known that the teenage boy along with his uncle Akheruzzaman was going to Birampur Town riding on a motorcycle in the afternoon.



On the way, a bus ran over them from behind in Battali area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway, leaving the duo critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Manik dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Birampur PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this connection.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.



A man was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman Mandal, 56, son of late Ayezuddin Mandal, a resident of Dwarikhair Village under Baraigram Upazila.



According to local sources, Abdur Rahman Mandal was returning the house from Koyen Bazar in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a tractor hit his motorcycle in Panchbaria area, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Highway PS Alimul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, two people were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in the upazila on Wednesday night.



The deceased were identified as Mahmudul Hasan Monon, 22, son of retired Army person Dablu Sarker of Garhmati Village in the upazila, and Ariyan Hossain Abir, 22, son of Lalon Mia of Muladali Village under Ishwardi Upazila in Pabna District. Both of them were second year honours students at Rajapur College.



Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on the Pabna-Natore highway in Garhmati area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm, leaving the motorcyclists dead on the spot.



On information, police recovered the bodies and impounded the truck.



Bonpara Highway PS SI Alimul Islam said the truck driver and his helper managed to escape the scene. However, police are in action to arrest them.



Legal steps in this regard are under process, the SI added.



Eight people including a man and his daughter have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Habiganj, Bagerhat, Dinajpur and Natore, in three days.HABIGANJ: Two persons were killed and two others injured when a covered van hit a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Durgapur area on the Chunarughat-Shayestaganj road of the upazila in the morning.The deceased were identified as CNG driver Kashem Ali, a resident of Jajiuta Village, and passenger Farid Mia, 50, of Madhavpur Village in the upazila.According to police and local sources, a covered van from Shayestaganj ran over the CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Durgapur area on the Chunarughat-Shayestaganj road in the morning.Passenger Farid Mia died on the spot and three others were injured at that time. Later on, Kashem died on the way to a hospital.The remaining two have been admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station (PS) Rashed Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.BAGERHAT: A man and his daughter were killed and his wife and son injured when a truck ran over them in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The accident took place at Baliyar Dokan in Piljung area on the Khulna-Bagerhat highway of the upazila at around 10 pm.The deceased were identified as Sohel Faraji, 37, a resident of Khontakata Village under Sharankhola Upazila in the district, and his daughter Naureen Akter, 5.The injured persons are deceased Sohel's wife Mini Akter, 32, and son Naushin Faraji, 10.Police and local sources said businessman Sohel Faraji was going to Khulna from Bagerhat riding on a motorcycle along with his family members on Thursday night.On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over them at Baliyar Dokan in Piljung area on the Khulna-Bagerhat highway at around 10 am, leaving them seriously injured.Local people rescued the injured and took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel Faraji and his daughter Naureen Akter dead. The injured mother and son were admitted to the KMCH.The law enforcers have seized the truck and detained the truck driver Shajahan Sarder.Katakhali Highway PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured after being hit by a bus in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday.The accident took place in Battali area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway of the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Manik, 17, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Cheragpur Village under Binodnagar Union in the upazila.It was known that the teenage boy along with his uncle Akheruzzaman was going to Birampur Town riding on a motorcycle in the afternoon.On the way, a bus ran over them from behind in Battali area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway, leaving the duo critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Manik dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.Birampur PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this connection.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.A man was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman Mandal, 56, son of late Ayezuddin Mandal, a resident of Dwarikhair Village under Baraigram Upazila.According to local sources, Abdur Rahman Mandal was returning the house from Koyen Bazar in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a tractor hit his motorcycle in Panchbaria area, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Highway PS Alimul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.On the other hand, two people were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in the upazila on Wednesday night.The deceased were identified as Mahmudul Hasan Monon, 22, son of retired Army person Dablu Sarker of Garhmati Village in the upazila, and Ariyan Hossain Abir, 22, son of Lalon Mia of Muladali Village under Ishwardi Upazila in Pabna District. Both of them were second year honours students at Rajapur College.Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on the Pabna-Natore highway in Garhmati area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm, leaving the motorcyclists dead on the spot.On information, police recovered the bodies and impounded the truck.Bonpara Highway PS SI Alimul Islam said the truck driver and his helper managed to escape the scene. However, police are in action to arrest them.Legal steps in this regard are under process, the SI added.