India to host parliament speakers of G20 nations next month

Published : Saturday, 2 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: India will host the speakers of parliament of G20 countries next month in the new Parliament building here in a bid to build political support for international commitments.

The Parliament-20 meeting will be held from October 12 to 14 and presiding officers of the G20 countries and invitee nations will participate in the deliberations, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary, G20 India, told PTI here.

"This is a meeting relating to speakers and presiding officers of the parliament from all over G20 countries and invitee countries. This will happen between Oct 12 and 14 at the new parliament building," he said.

"One of the key narratives is India as the mother of democracy. So, when we have speakers of parliaments descending in Delhi during those days that key message will be re-affirmed through our deliberations," Mr Pardeshi said.

He added that an exhibition showcasing India as the mother of democracy will also be organised to coincide with the Parliament-20 meeting.

"It is a matter of pride that the meeting will take place in the new Parliament building," Mr Pardeshi said.

This will be the ninth meeting of the P20 group, which was initiated during the G20 Presidency of Canada in 2010.

"Since parliamentarians play an important role in guiding respective governments, P20 meetings aim to bring a parliamentary dimension to global governance, raise awareness, build political support for international commitments, and ensure that these are effectively translated into national realities," another official said.    �PTI



