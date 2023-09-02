British defence giant BAE sets up base in Ukraine







"BAE Systems... has established a local legal entity and signed agreements with the Ukrainian government to ramp up the company's support to Ukraine's armed forces and to explore the supply of light guns to Ukraine," said a statement published late Thursday.



It comes after BAE recently announced a 57-percent jump in net profits for the first half on higher defence spending by Western governments in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BAE chief executive Charles Woodburn said its latest announcement "paves the way... to provide more direct support to the Ukrainian armed forces".



The company added that it "creates a framework for BAE Systems to work directly with Ukraine to explore potential partners and how it could ultimately facilitate the production of 105mm Light Guns in the country".



Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's minister for strategic industry, hailed the UK group "for the bold decision to stand side by side with us in the fight against Russian aggression and building the future of the Ukrainian defence industry.



"Together with the company, we will be able to localize the production of advanced weapons," he added in the joint statement.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Friday it took a negative view of British defence contractor BAE Systems' decision to establish itself in Ukraine, adding that any facilities producing weapons used against Russia would become targets for Moscow's military.



Asked about the move in a telephone call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, any facilities for

the production of weapons, especially if these weapons fire at us, they become objects of special attention for our military."



The move would not influence the course of conflict in Ukraine, or contribute to a reduction of hostilities, he said.



BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said on Thursday it had set up a unit in Ukraine and signed deals with the government to boost Kyiv's supplies of weapons and equipment.



It said the move would enable BAE to work directly with Kyiv to explore potential partners for a plan to ultimately produce 105mm light guns, a kind of artillery weapon, in Ukraine, and to better understand Ukraine's defence requirements. �AFP, REUTERS



